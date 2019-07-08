As Koppers Holdings (KOP) Share Value Rose, Schneider Capital Management Has Raised Position by $1.27 Million; Wpx Energy (WPX) Holder Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Upped Its Holding by $3.25 Million

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 50,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 488,951 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70M, up from 438,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $596.93M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.91. About 5,428 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 22.48% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS- FINANCING DEAL WITH EXISTING BANK DEBT, EXPECTS TO ENTER NEW TERM LOAN FACILITY, ADDED TO EXISTING $600 MLN REVOLVING FACILITY, AFTER CLOSE; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Annualized Run Rate of 40c-50c in 2019; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS SAYS ON APRIL 10, UNIT ENTERED INTO SECOND AMENDMENT AND JOINDER TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED FEBRUARY 17, 2017; 07/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Koppers 1Q EPS 81c; 10/04/2018 Koppers Acquires Cox Industrial To Create Leading Utility Pole And Wood Treatment Producer; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS BUYS COX INDUSTRIAL TO CREATE LEADING UTILITY POLE,; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to EPS in 2018; 22/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS- AGREEMENT AMENDED TO ADD TERM LOAN COMPONENT IN AMOUNT OF $100 MLN WITH 10% ANNUAL AMORTIZATION AND A MANDATORY PREPAYMENT PROVISION

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24 million, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.97. About 1.18M shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 29.91% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Board of Directors; 13/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $628.4M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) Investors; 21/03/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $628.4 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2022 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS IN SECOND AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE INCREASED TO $1.8 BLN, AGGREGATE ELECTED COMMITMENTS INCREASED TO $1.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.7 MBOE/D; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 6C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 263 shares. Shelton Mgmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 369 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank owns 766,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 1.47 million shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 276,538 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company stated it has 2,186 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tortoise Ltd Co invested in 0.06% or 701,793 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Moreover, First Personal Fin Services has 0% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 353,000 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Ftb Advisors accumulated 0% or 1,188 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 20,618 shares. Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Com holds 0.14% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) or 10.54 million shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.04% or 283,804 shares. Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX).

More notable recent WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Q2 Earnings Season ‘Kabuki Dance’ Rife With Downward Guidance. Bad? No, Good! Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “WPX Energy Announces Second Midstream Monetization in 2019 – Business Wire” published on April 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “WPX Energy Completes $350 Million Sale of Pipeline Interest – Business Wire” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “These 5 Oil Stocks Chose the Right Side – The Motley Fool” published on December 09, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “WPX (WPX) Down 12.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Lc has 0.01% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 46,094 shares. Art Advsr Lc invested in 0.03% or 16,872 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0.03% or 68,061 shares in its portfolio. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Co invested in 0% or 48,741 shares. Prudential Financial accumulated 145,012 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust owns 0.01% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 32,852 shares. Bancshares Of Mellon accumulated 262,721 shares or 0% of the stock. Shell Asset Mngmt invested in 20,808 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 36,600 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw Comm accumulated 103,651 shares. 36,407 are owned by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 8,583 shares. Pinebridge LP accumulated 25,016 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Millennium Management Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 320,541 shares.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) by 381,253 shares to 11.48 million shares, valued at $35.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 498,419 shares, and cut its stake in Hudson Global Inc (NASDAQ:HSON).