As Koppers Holdings (KOP) Share Value Rose, Schneider Capital Management Has Lifted by $1.27 Million Its Position; Community Financial Services Group Has Lifted Valero Energy (VLO) Holding by $1.51 Million

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 50,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The institutional investor held 488,951 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70M, up from 438,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $515.17M market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $26.21. About 20,312 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – Koppers Unit to Buy Industrial Unit of Cox Industries for $200 Million; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – COX INDUSTRIAL WILL BE RENAMED AS UTILITY AND INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS UNIT OF KOPPERS; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Sales $1.9B; 10/04/2018 Koppers Acquires Cox Industrial To Create Leading Utility Pole And Wood Treatment Producer; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Annualized Run Rate of 40c-50c in 2019; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS BUYS COX INDUSTRIAL FOR ABOUT $200M IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS BUYS COX INDUSTRIAL TO CREATE LEADING UTILITY POLE,; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Hldgs Announces Retirement of Thomas Loadman, SVP, Railroad Products and Services; 03/05/2018 – Koppers 1Q Adj EPS $1.18; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS – NEW SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY WILL INCLUDE SECURED TERM LOAN OF $100 MLN

Community Financial Services Group Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 29.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc bought 17,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 77,978 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61 million, up from 60,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $73.6. About 2.20M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 08/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROCRACKER; 14/05/2018 – Valero Acquires Pure Biofuels Del Peru; 19/04/2018 – EXPLOSION HITS VALERO REFINERY IN TEXAS CITY; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 2018 Capital Investment Plans Remain at $2.7B; 14/05/2018 – Pegasus Announces Sale of Pure Biofuels Del Peru to Valero; 14/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – THROUGH UNITS, ACQUIRED PURE BIOFUELS DEL PERU S.A.C. FROM PEGASUS CAPITAL ADVISORS, PBF MANAGEMENT EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 19/04/2018 – Valero Texas City refinery fire contained -Emergency Management; 26/04/2018 – Valero Texas City begins gasoline unit work while fixing alky unit; 22/03/2018 – Valero Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “5 Years Since Midstream Peak: Universe Update And In Memoriam – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Low-Risk Refiners May Be the Best Way to Play Energy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Gasoline And Valero Head Into The Offseason – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Na stated it has 15,447 shares. New England Rech invested in 11,812 shares. Orleans Cap Mgmt La holds 1.37% or 21,050 shares. Hudock Capital Lc has invested 0.03% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Pub Sector Pension Board holds 34,860 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Assetmark invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Payden & Rygel accumulated 163,300 shares. Moreover, Cetera Advisor Limited Co has 0.04% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 13,164 shares. Franklin Res holds 267,840 shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank holds 290,140 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker has 0.03% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Lee Danner & Bass accumulated 0.16% or 17,065 shares. Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.48% or 96,268 shares. Counselors holds 0.01% or 3,827 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 590 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 7,942 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 320,541 shares. Pennsylvania-based Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru has invested 0.01% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). New York-based Metropolitan Life Co has invested 0.04% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 19,363 shares. Northern Tru Corp invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership invested 0.02% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Howe And Rusling invested in 10,058 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Sei Invs, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,756 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Morgan Stanley holds 19,496 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Magnetar Fincl Ltd has invested 0.01% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). D E Shaw has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Parametric Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Blackrock Inc invested in 0% or 3.01M shares.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 33,800 shares to 132,324 shares, valued at $4.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 512,519 shares, and cut its stake in Mrc Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC).

