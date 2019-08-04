As Koppers Holdings (KOP) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Schneider Capital Management Boosted Its Position; Abingworth Llp Has Increased Sientra (SIEN) Stake by $1.53 Million

Abingworth Llp increased its stake in Sientra (SIEN) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abingworth Llp bought 191,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.55% . The institutional investor held 2.39M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.47M, up from 2.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abingworth Llp who had been investing in Sientra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.83% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $5.52. About 730,637 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 68.15% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 20/04/2018 – Sientra Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.92; 18/04/2018 – Sientra: New Vesta Facility to Reach Full Supply Capabilities in Second Half; 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breas; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.6% Position in Sientra; 13/03/2018 – Sientra 4Q Loss/Shr 92c; 18/04/2018 – SIENTRA GETS FDA APPROVAL OF PMA SUPPLEMENT; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA – THERE IS NO MONETARY COMPONENT TO AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE, BUT IT WILL CONTAIN ORDER PROHIBITING FUTURE VIOLATIONS OF SECURITIES LAWS; 13/03/2018 SIENTRA INC – REMAINS ON TRACK FOR FULL AND FINAL FDA APPROVAL FOR U.S. MANUFACTURED IMPLANTS; 14/05/2018 – Pura Vida Investments Buys New 1% Position in Sientra

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 50,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The institutional investor held 488,951 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70M, up from 438,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $531.68M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $25.75. About 63,829 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 Koppers Acquires Cox Industrial To Create Leading Utility Pole And Wood Treatment Producer; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to EPS in 2018; 03/05/2018 – Koppers 1Q EPS 81c; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings Inc. Announces Retirement of Thomas D. Loadman, Senior Vice President, Railroad Products and Services; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Sales $1.9B; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $210 Million; 19/04/2018 – DJ Koppers Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KOP); 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.13, REV VIEW $1.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold SIEN shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.54 million shares or 13.64% less from 26.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Abingworth Limited Liability Partnership reported 2.39M shares. Bamco New York has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Great West Life Assurance Communications Can stated it has 5,184 shares. Quantum Mngmt reported 224,959 shares stake. First Manhattan stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 45,358 shares. Geode Management Lc owns 285,056 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 483,176 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Com reported 18,019 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Bridgeway Mgmt Incorporated invested in 31,100 shares. Sns Financial Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). United Svcs Automobile Association has 419,429 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 14,030 shares. Stephens Ar reported 140,700 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $269,997 activity. Another trade for 17,391 shares valued at $99,998 was bought by Little Paul Sean. 8,696 shares were bought by OBOYLE KEVIN C, worth $50,002 on Friday, June 7.

Abingworth Llp, which manages about $111.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Obseva by 352,001 shares to 87,999 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.05 million activity.