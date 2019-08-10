As Koppers Holdings (KOP) Share Price Rose, Schneider Capital Management Boosted Holding; Under Armour (UA) Share Price Rose While Wms Partners Trimmed Its Stake

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 50,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The institutional investor held 488,951 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70M, up from 438,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $575.25M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $27.86. About 109,841 shares traded or 11.06% up from the average. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – ON ADJUSTED BASIS ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE ANNUALIZED RUN RATE OF $0.40 TO $0.50 PER SHARE IN 2019; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Sales $1.9B; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS- AGREEMENT AMENDED TO ADD TERM LOAN COMPONENT IN AMOUNT OF $100 MLN WITH 10% ANNUAL AMORTIZATION AND A MANDATORY PREPAYMENT PROVISION; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – INCREASES 2018 FORECAST TO $1.9 BLN SALES & $240 MLN ADJUSTED EBITDA; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $1.9 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Annualized Run Rate of 40c-50c in 2019; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.05 TO $4.25; 03/05/2018 – Koppers 1Q Adj EPS $1.18; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Wms Partners Llc decreased its stake in Under Armour Inc (UA) by 65.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.35% . The hedge fund held 10,508 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $222,000, down from 30,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Under Armour Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.46% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $18.15. About 3.08M shares traded or 32.25% up from the average. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has risen 8.89% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.89% the S&P500.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qep Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP) by 1.24M shares to 1.35 million shares, valued at $10.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Assured Guaranty Limited (NYSE:AGO) by 46,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 573,643 shares, and cut its stake in Hudson Global Inc (NASDAQ:HSON).

