As Koppers Holdings (KOP) Market Value Rose, Schneider Capital Management Increased Position by $1.27 Million; Deere & Co (DE) Shareholder Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Has Lowered Its Stake as Stock Rose

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 35.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 20,150 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, down from 31,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $156.52. About 1.08 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 10/04/2018 – DE US & CANADA MARCH RETAIL SALES FOR 4WD TRACTORS DOWN 6%; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co Sees FY Equipment Sales Up 30%; 20/03/2018 – DEERE SEES AG EQUIPMENT DEMAND IMPROVING ON GRAIN PRICES; 09/03/2018 – Deere Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.50, REV VIEW $33.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/05/2018 – Larson Electronics LLC Releases LED Headlight Kit for John Deere 9500 Combines; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO SAM ALLEN SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN BRAZIL; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV; 21/03/2018 – U.S. tariffs could raise steel prices by 30 percent and may prompt the company to switch materials, Deere & Co CEO Samuel Allen said on Wednesday; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Worldwide Sales of Agriculture & Turf Equipment Up About 14%

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 50,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The institutional investor held 488,951 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70 million, up from 438,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $542.61M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $26.65. About 31,952 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – KOPPERS INC SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE INDUSTRIAL DIVISION OF COX INDUSTRIES FOR APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – ON ADJUSTED BASIS ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE ANNUALIZED RUN RATE OF $0.40 TO $0.50 PER SHARE IN 2019; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Capex $60M-$70M; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $240 Million; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Unit to Buy Industrial Unit of Cox Industries for $200 Million; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS- AGREEMENT AMENDED TO ADD TERM LOAN COMPONENT IN AMOUNT OF $100 MLN WITH 10% ANNUAL AMORTIZATION AND A MANDATORY PREPAYMENT PROVISION; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to EPS in 2018; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $240M; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS BUYS COX INDUSTRIAL FOR ABOUT $200M IN CASH

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Franklin Resource Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Logan Cap invested in 0.25% or 25,644 shares. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Corp holds 29,606 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Orrstown Fincl has invested 0.02% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Btim stated it has 0.41% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Haverford Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,167 shares. Punch And Assoc Investment Management holds 0.41% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 30,182 shares. 11,700 are owned by Saybrook Capital Nc. 1.01 million were accumulated by Charles Schwab Inv Advisory Incorporated. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc has 590,800 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Howe & Rusling Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 2,035 were reported by Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Liability Com. Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc holds 0.1% or 5,850 shares. Eaton Vance invested 0.1% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49 billion and $29.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) by 180,000 shares to 962,505 shares, valued at $10.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $674.08 million for 18.12 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

