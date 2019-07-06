As Koppers Holdings (KOP) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Mountain Lake Investment Management Has Lifted Stake; As Ringcentral (RNG) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Atika Capital Management Decreased Holding

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 13.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 11,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 74,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.03M, down from 86,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $118.15. About 459,394 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 59.28% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 14/05/2018 – IHS Markit Ranks RingCentral #1 in the 2018 North American UCaaS Scorecard; 24/04/2018 – RingCentral Recognized as a Best Place to Work in the San Francisco Bay Area and Denver Region; 16/05/2018 – RingCentral Announces Certified Partners Program With Leading SD-WAN Vendors; 16/03/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $66; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over 625 Office Locations; 15/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: RingCentral Adds MicroCorp To Program Roster In Bid To Capitalize On Channel Momentum; 16/04/2018 – Master Agent MicroCorp Partners With RingCentral to Drive Enterprise Adoption of Cloud Communications Solutions; 05/03/2018 Report: App Overload Is Creating Chaos at Work and Costing Businesses Billions; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q REV. $150.3M, EST. $145.4M

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc bought 52,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 652,500 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.95 million, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $603.95 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $29.25. About 42,404 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 22.48% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – COX INDUSTRIAL WILL BE RENAMED AS UTILITY AND INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS UNIT OF KOPPERS; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS – NEW SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY WILL INCLUDE SECURED TERM LOAN OF $100 MLN; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – KOPPERS EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Capex $60M-$70M; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Had Seen 2018 Sales $1.7 Billion; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $240 Million; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Hldgs Announces Retirement of Thomas Loadman, SVP, Railroad Products and Services; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – KOPPERS INC SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE INDUSTRIAL DIVISION OF COX INDUSTRIES FOR APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.05-Adj EPS $4.25; 22/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.16 EPS, down 1,500.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by RingCentral, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,500.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Associate Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 141,559 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has 634,204 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Lc holds 6,700 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 0.02% or 29,513 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 21,300 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 3,876 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag accumulated 816,955 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.02% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Jump Trading Ltd Llc reported 4,562 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corp reported 21,841 shares. 110,535 were accumulated by Granahan Investment Mgmt Ma. Alkeon Management Llc owns 1.84M shares or 0.99% of their US portfolio. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 10,701 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Redwood Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $4.13 million activity. $214,750 worth of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) shares were sold by Shah Praful. 39,032 RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) shares with value of $3.42 million were sold by Shmunis Vladimir. 2,766 shares were sold by Dhruv Mitesh, worth $238,632. 2,000 shares were sold by Michelle McKenna, worth $206,884 on Friday, February 15.

More notable recent RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Billion-Dollar Unicorns: RingCentral Counting On Acquisitions And AI Upgrades – Seeking Alpha” on November 23, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “RingCentral Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Connect First to Expand its Customer Engagement Portfolio – Business Wire” published on January 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ringcentral Inc (RNG) CEO & Chairman Vladimir Shmunis Sold $6 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “RingCentral Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “RingCentral’s (NYSE:RNG) Wonderful 615% Share Price Increase Shows How Capitalism Can Build Wealth – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 28,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $12.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,295 shares, and has risen its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Carroll Assocs holds 0% or 301 shares. Zebra Capital Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.22% or 15,637 shares. Mountain Lake Inv Lc invested 6.22% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Kennedy Cap Mgmt reported 122,405 shares. The Iowa-based Principal Financial has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Globeflex Limited Partnership owns 64,326 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Ironwood Investment Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 91,011 shares or 1.92% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 6,925 shares stake. Shell Asset Mngmt Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 13,603 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Whittier has 0% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). American Intl Group Inc reported 15,180 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 1,498 shares in its portfolio.