As Koppers Holdings (KOP) Market Valuation Rose, Schneider Capital Management Raised Its Position by $1.27 Million; Shaker Financial Services Maintains Position in Hancock John Invs Tr (JHI)

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 50,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The institutional investor held 488,951 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70 million, up from 438,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $580.99M market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.09. About 49,084 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 03/05/2018 – Koppers 1Q EPS 81c; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – ON ADJUSTED BASIS, ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE $0.15 TO $0.20 IN EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS) IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $240M; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.05-Adj EPS $4.25; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.13, REV VIEW $1.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Annualized Run Rate of 40c-50c in 2019; 12/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Hldgs Announces Retirement of Thomas Loadman, SVP, Railroad Products and Services; 22/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Shaker Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Hancock John Invs Tr (JHI) by 292.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc bought 147,879 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 198,354 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, up from 50,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Hancock John Invs Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.19 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $16.79. About 23,661 shares traded or 12.37% up from the average. John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Koppers Holdings Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) CEO Leroy Ball on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Landsâ€™ End, Inc. (LE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors React To Koppers Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:KOP) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “110 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.05 million activity.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 30,000 shares to 498,419 shares, valued at $6.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hudson Global Inc (NASDAQ:HSON) by 516,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 299,138 shares, and cut its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 15,143 shares stake. Sandy Spring Bancorporation invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Geode Capital Ltd Company holds 0% or 244,424 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl reported 137,214 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 6,925 shares for 0% of their portfolio. American Inc invested in 0% or 15,180 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 13,603 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 0% or 18,619 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 0.39% or 34,000 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 116,716 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 1,498 shares. 8,409 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Price T Rowe Assoc Md accumulated 0% or 12,999 shares. Goldman Sachs has 0% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 78,897 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 238 shares.

More notable recent John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: PCF Tender Results – Seeking Alpha” on April 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “John Hancock Closed-End Funds Declare Quarterly Distributions – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CEF Report June: No Panic Yet In The CEF Market – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil: Probing Issues In Guyana – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Guyana state agency gives details about oil blocks probe – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85 million and $197.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Dow 30 Dyn Overwrite by 41,217 shares to 10,253 shares, valued at $185,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy (BXMX) by 40,869 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,433 shares, and cut its stake in Guggenheim Enhncd Eqty Incm (GPM).