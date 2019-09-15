As Koninklijke Philips Nv (PHG) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Beddow Capital Management Lowered Holding by $1.17 Million; Centre Asset Management Has Boosted Its Quanta Services (PWR) Position

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Koninklijke Philips Nv (PHG) by 14.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 27,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.51% . The hedge fund held 159,736 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.96M, down from 187,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $47.77. About 819,341 shares traded or 39.48% up from the average. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has risen 6.85% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.85% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 27/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MGMT HOLDS 0.50 SHORT IN PHILIPS LIGHTING; 08/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV BOSN.AS – PROPOSED DIVIDEND: EUR 1.00 PER SHARE; 30/04/2018 – KINTBURY CAPITAL HOLDS 0.64% SHORT POSITION IN PHILIPS LIGHTING; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Outlook On Koninklijke FrieslandCampina To Neg; 05/04/2018 – KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE NV AD.AS – JAN HOMMEN HAS BEEN APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD AS OF SAME DATE; 23/04/2018 – Early Monday, Swiss bank UBS reported better-than-expected first quarter earnings with net profit up 19 percent. Philips has also released its first quarter earnings; 24/04/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 36.7 EUROS FROM 35.6 EUROS; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Medical Systems (Cleveland) Inc- Ingenuity Core 128 – Model no. 728323, 728324, Computed Tomography X-Ray system; 05/04/2018 – Ahold Delhaize CEO Dick Boer retires; Frans Muller appointed as successor effective July 1, 2018; 12/04/2018 – Philips China Creates an Al Lab to Propel Digital Transformation Strategy

Centre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Quanta Services Inc (PWR) by 35.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc bought 58,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The institutional investor held 225,220 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.60M, up from 166,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Quanta Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $38.11. About 1.48M shares traded or 12.50% up from the average. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Rev $2.42B; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer April Sales Rise 0.1% Y/y (Table); 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 EPS $2.07-EPS $2.47; 18/04/2018 – Quanta Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Mar Rev NT$71.85B; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS MARCH SALES DOWN 2.65 PCT Y/Y; 30/03/2018 – Taiwan’s electronics makers face triple threat; 25/04/2018 – ASETEK RECEIVES CONFIRMATION OF HPC AWARD FROM QUANTA COMPUTER; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 EIA, Part #GS0241. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61 million and $173.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technol (NYSE:WAB) by 47,092 shares to 57,987 shares, valued at $4.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor (NYSE:BLX) by 30,939 shares in the quarter, for a total of 334,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Cimarex Energy Company (NYSE:XEC).

