As Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) Valuation Rose, Md Sass Investors Services Has Cut by $2.65 Million Its Holding; Zpr Investment Management Has Decreased Its F M C (FMC) Stake by $846,944 as Stock Price Rose

Md Sass Investors Services Inc decreased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) by 38.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc sold 66,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 105,555 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31M, down from 171,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $44.37. About 354,591 shares traded. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has declined 3.92% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 08/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV BOSN.AS – FY NET PROFIT: EUR 150 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Philips Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE VOLKERWESSELS NV KVW.AS – FY NET RESULT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EUR 142 MILLION, UP 38 PCT VS YEAR AGO; 09/05/2018 – ACTIVIST INVESTOR CIAM WON’T SEEK SHAREHOLDER VOTE ON AHOLD PLAN TO EXTEND POISON PILL OPTION FOR 15 YEARS; 03/05/2018 – PHILIPS AGM OF HOLDERS APPROVES PROPOSALS MADE TO HOLDERS; 09/05/2018 – KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE NV AD.AS – DELIVERED EUR 100 MLN OF NET CUMULATIVE SYNERGY SAVINGS IN QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS – EXPANDS ITS SLEEP & RESPIRATORY CARE PORTFOLIO WITH ACQUISITION OF NIGHTBALANCE; 19/03/2018 – Philips Lighting CEO expects sales growth in 2018; 27/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MGMT HOLDS 0.50 SHORT IN PHILIPS LIGHTING; 26/03/2018 – The Atlanta Hawks and Design Firm Hornall Anderson Launch Preview Experience lmmersing Atlantans in a Vision of Philips Arena Transformation

Zpr Investment Management decreased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 73.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management sold 11,144 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,046 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311,000, down from 15,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $82.02. About 183,268 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has declined 2.74% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 09/03/2018 – FMC NAMES CFO GRAVES AS CEO OF SEPARATED TRADED LITHIUM CO; 21/05/2018 – FMC Announces Leadership Appointments; 19/04/2018 – DJ FMC Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FMC); 05/04/2018 – Soda Ash: 2018 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2022 Featuring Solvay Chemicals, Tata Chemicals, FMC Wyoming, Tangshan Sanyou & Shandong Haihua – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – FMC NAMES MARK DOUGLAS PRESIDENT AND COO; 29/03/2018 – FMC EXPECTS 1Q ADJUSTED EARNINGS TO EXCEED HIGH END OF PRIOR; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT EXITED AET, NXPI, FMC, HON, RSPP IN 1Q: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Albemarle CEO Says FMC Lithium Spinoff Could Spur Asset Sales; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Andrew Sandifer Financial Chief, Treasurer; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91 billion and $627.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS) by 43,316 shares to 522,895 shares, valued at $24.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 87,059 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,359 shares, and has risen its stake in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA).

More notable recent Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Sunday Breakfast: Stocks To Watch – Seeking Alpha” on June 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Philips launches IntelliSpace Radiation Oncology to accelerate time from patient referral to the start of treatment – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Koninklijke Philips N.V. Stock Fell 9.7% Monday Morning – Motley Fool” on October 22, 2018. More interesting news about Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Britta Lesaux Appointed President & CEO Philips Canada – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Philips nears hiring goal at new downtown hub – Nashville Business Journal” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

More notable recent FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) news were published by: Investingnews.com which released: “Will Lithium Hydroxide Really Overtake Lithium Carbonate? – Investing News Network” on June 27, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “FMC Corporation plans $50 million investment in Global Research and Development Headquarters in Newark, Delaware – PRNewswire” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FMC goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” published on December 26, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FMC Corporation Announces Details of Final Separation of Livent Corporation – PRNewswire” with publication date: February 11, 2019.