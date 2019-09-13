As Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) Stock Value Rose, Benin Management Has Boosted by $860,000 Its Holding; Westchester Capital Management Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $766,878 as Market Valuation Rose

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.51% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $47.57. About 527,350 shares traded. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has risen 6.85% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.85% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 23/04/2018 – Philips first-quarter results beat estimates on strong China growth; 23/05/2018 – TPV TECHNOLOGY – PHILIPS TO GRANT UNIT EXCLUSIVE TRADEMARK LICENSE AGREEMENT TO USE PHILIPS TRADEMARKS FOR SALES, MARKETING, DISTRIBUTION OF PRODUCTS; 09/05/2018 – ACTIVIST INVESTOR CIAM WON’T SEEK SHAREHOLDER VOTE ON AHOLD PLAN TO EXTEND POISON PILL OPTION FOR 15 YEARS; 09/05/2018 – KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE NV AD.AS – DELIVERED EUR 100 MLN OF NET CUMULATIVE SYNERGY SAVINGS IN QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – REG-Philips Lighting’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders approves company name change to Signify, appointment of Eelco Blok to Supervisory Board and 2017 dividend; 18/04/2018 – KONINKLIJKE VOPAK NV – WILL EXPAND ITS WHOLLY-OWNED BOTLEK TERMINAL WHICH IS LOCATED IN PORT OF ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS; 07/03/2018 – SARATOGA HOSPITAL PARTNERS W/ PHILIPS; 08/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV BOSN.AS – PROPOSED DIVIDEND: EUR 1.00 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – PHILIPS: FDA OKS 2-IN-1 DIGITAL RADIOGRAPHY-FLUOROSCOPY SYSTEM; 08/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV BOSN.AS – CAPITAL EXPENDITURE IN 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND EUR 250 MLN

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc sold 5,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 91,872 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.31M, down from 97,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.52. About 27.01 million shares traded or 11.44% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q EPS 95c; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – ANNOUNCES $25 MILLION Al FOR ACCESSIBILITY PROGRAM AIMED AT USING Al TO AMPLIFY HUMAN CAPABILITIES FOR MORE THAN 1 BLN PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 04/04/2018 – VMware Announces New Worldwide Channel Chief; 17/04/2018 – Gigamon Announces General Availability of GigaSECURE Cloud for Microsoft Azure; 27/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts Microsoft will report earnings above expectations this year; 16/05/2018 – ValueAct Dumps Microsoft, Express Scripts — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88 million and $233.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 10,610 shares to 217,467 shares, valued at $63.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 18,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,080 shares, and cut its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Matrix Asset Advsrs Ny has invested 4.93% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hound Ltd Liability Corp has 1.13 million shares. Summit Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kames Capital Public Limited Company owns 747,992 shares. Tctc Hldg Limited Co holds 3.68% or 502,510 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Ltd Company holds 109,302 shares. 42,600 are held by Gruss Communication. Smithbridge Asset Mgmt De holds 4% or 51,516 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 1.54% or 4.63M shares. Victory Cap Mngmt owns 508,907 shares. Saturna Cap owns 2.32% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 590,143 shares. Moreover, Alesco Advsr Limited Liability Com has 0.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 12,108 shares. Mrj Capital holds 3.99% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 51,541 shares. Mendel Money Management accumulated 5.81% or 45,341 shares. Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora invested in 75,448 shares or 3.58% of the stock.

Westchester Capital Management Inc, which manages about $275.98M and $255.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZMH) by 3,548 shares to 66,272 shares, valued at $7.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8,235 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,414 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).