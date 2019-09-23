As Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) Stock Value Rose, Apriem Advisors Has Raised by $458,509 Its Position; Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Holding Upped by Warren Averett Asset Management Llc

Apriem Advisors increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apriem Advisors bought 10,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.51% . The institutional investor held 153,279 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.68 million, up from 142,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apriem Advisors who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $47.94. About 555,228 shares traded. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has risen 6.85% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.85% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 12/03/2018 – Philips celebrates World Sleep Day early with the release of its annual global sleep survey results, overnight concert experien; 09/05/2018 – KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV BOSN.AS – NET DEBT POSITION INCREASED IN THE FIRST QUARTER; 24/05/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS – WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR FULL TURNKEY DESIGN, CONSTRUCTION, EQUIPPING AND COMMISSIONING OF HOSPITAL LOCATION; 24/05/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS – SIGNS WITH GOVT OF ETHIOPIA AND NETHERLANDS 7-YEAR AGREEMENT TO BUILD ETHIOPIA’S SPECIALIZED CARDIAC CARE CENTER; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Medical Systems (Cleveland) Inc- Brilliance iCT SP – Model no. 728311 Computed Tomography X-Ray system Product; 05/04/2018 – Ahold Delhaize CEO Dick Boer retires; Frans Muller appointed as successor effective July 1, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Philips Lighting Falls for 6 Days; Tied for Longest Slump; 18/04/2018 – KONINKLIJKE VOPAK NV – OCCUPANCY RATE DROP EXPLAINED BY LOWER RENTED CAPACITY AT OIL HUB TERMINALS CAUSED BY A LESS FAVORABLE OIL MARKET STRUCTURE; 26/04/2018 – SCOPIA BOOSTS SHORT POSITION IN PHILIPS LIGHTING TO 2.21%; 23/04/2018 – Koninklijke Philips 1Q Net Income from Continuing Op EUR94M

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 470.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc bought 12,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 15,670 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01 million, up from 2,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $133.27. About 7.59 million shares traded or 513.85% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS ATTRIBUTABLE TO TSYS COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $4.25 TO $4.35; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant: March Scheduled Service Load Factor 87.7% Vs 84.5%, Total System Load Factor 85.9% Vs 82.7%; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN PART, BORROWINGS UNDER THAT CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 10, 2018; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR FOR APRIL 2018 83.2% VS 80.9% IN APRIL 2017; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS (GAAP) $3.00 TO $3.10; 23/04/2018 – Total System Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY INCLUDES A $50 MLN SUB-FACILITY FOR ISSUANCE OF STANDBY LETTERS OF CREDIT – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – DETAILS OF LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM ASMS 21.80 BLN, UP 3.0 PCT; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces First-Quarter 2018 Dividend

More notable recent Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Philips and B. Braun launch Onvision needle tip tracking, a breakthrough in real-time ultrasound guidance for regional anesthesia – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exchange ratio for Philips’ 2018 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Philips receives FDA premarket approval for its HeartStart OnSite and HeartStart Home defibrillators – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Koninklijke Philips N.V (PHG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Apriem Advisors, which manages about $424.33 million and $319.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 485,827 shares to 84,356 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Vance Ltd Dur Income F (EVV) by 36,394 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 674,250 shares, and cut its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructur (UTF).

Since September 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $100,278 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 68 investors sold TSS shares while 186 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 131.94 million shares or 0.26% more from 131.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Artisan Partners Ltd Partnership reported 155,905 shares stake. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Sequoia Advisors Limited Liability reported 8,999 shares. Pnc Gru invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 271,847 shares. Blackrock owns 11.06M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Andra Ap has invested 0.28% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Ameriprise accumulated 1.43M shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0.03% or 391,440 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 28,960 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Motco has invested 0.01% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Franklin Resource Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 4,459 shares. Bardin Hill Mngmt LP owns 45,265 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry (Ca) has 0.01% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 101 shares. The Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd has invested 0.05% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS).