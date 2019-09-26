As Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) Shares Rose, Benin Management Has Boosted by $860,000 Its Position; T Rowe Price Group (TROW) Stock Value Rose While Capital International Has Raised by $982,199 Its Holding

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.51% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $48.14. About 574,983 shares traded. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has risen 6.85% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.85% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Philips Will Stay as Chief Legal Officer Through End of 2018; 11/04/2018 – Investor CIAM pushes for shareholder vote on Ahold takeover defence; 11/05/2018 – PHILIPS PARTNERS W/ EMORY HEALTHCARE AND ROYAL PERTH HOSPITAL; 27/03/2018 – PHILIPS SAYS PACT WITH ZORGSAAM HOSPITAL IS FOR 15 YRS; 09/05/2018 – KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV BOSN.AS – IT IS NOT EXPECTED THAT 2017 NET RESULT WILL BE MATCHED; 18/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Electronics North America Corporation- Panorama 1.0T, Model 781250 Product Usage: Indicated for use as a diagnosti; 23/04/2018 – PHILIPS ON DEFIBRILLATORS: CONSENT DECREE IS MULTI-YR AFFAIR; 16/05/2018 – PHILIPS LIGHTING NV LIGHT.AS – TODAY LAUNCHED ITS NEW COMPANY NAME; 17/05/2018 – KONINKLIJKE VOLKERWESSELS NV KVW.AS – CONTINUE TO SEE POSITIVE DEVELOPMENTS IN THE UK, DESPITE THE BREXIT UNCERTAINTIES; 16/05/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS – PHILIPS AND DUTCH RIJNSTATE HOSPITAL SIGN 10-YEAR AGREEMENT TO BUILD VIRTUAL HOSPITAL FOR LARGE-SCALE CONNECTED CARE

Capital International Inc increased its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) by 409.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc bought 9,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% . The institutional investor held 11,212 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23 million, up from 2,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in T Rowe Price Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $112.69. About 1.16M shares traded or 7.03% up from the average. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has declined 3.40% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TROW News: 21/05/2018 – ‘A Lot of Noise’ in U.S.-China Trade News, Says T. Rowe Price (Video); 23/05/2018 – T Rowe Price New Horizons Buys 1.1% Position in Rentokil; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.9% of Iovance Biotherapeutics; 02/04/2018 – T. Rowe Price Closes International Discovery Fund To New Investors; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Rambus; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Real Estate Cuts Pebblebrook; 25/04/2018 – T Rowe Price 1Q Net Reflects Impact of the Firm Adopting New Acctg Guidance on Jan. 1; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Oxford Immunotec; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.3% Position in AtriCure; 12/04/2018 – Checkr Announces $100 Million in Series C Funding Led by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. to Bring Its Technology to New Enterprise Sectors

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88 million and $233.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 18,200 shares to 26,080 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,399 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag Namen (NYSE:DB) by 78,661 shares to 88,522 shares, valued at $683,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in America Movil Sab De Cv L Adr (NYSE:AMX) by 320,802 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).