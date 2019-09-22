As Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) Share Price Rose, Toron Capital Markets Has Trimmed Its Holding by $446,856; Sva Plumb Wealth Management Holding in Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Has Raised by $2.44 Million

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) by 60.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 10,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.51% . The institutional investor held 6,729 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $293,000, down from 17,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $47.94. About 555,067 shares traded. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has risen 6.85% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.85% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 18/04/2018 – KONINKLIJKE VOPAK NV VOPA.AS SEES 2018 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE TO BE INFLUENCED BY CURRENCY EXCHANGE MOVEMENTS OF PRIMARILY USD AND SGD; 15/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE VOLKERWESSELS NV KVW.AS – FY ORDER BOOK EUR 8.09 BLN VS EUR 8.16 BLN YEAR AGO; 07/03/2018 – SARATOGA HOSPITAL PARTNERS W/ PHILIPS; 27/03/2018 – PHILIPS LIGHTING NV LIGHT.AS – PHILIPS ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF 3.750% NOTES DUE 2022; 30/04/2018 – Philips Lighting Falls for 6 Days; Tied for Longest Slump; 23/04/2018 – PHILIPS AIMS TO GET INJUNCTION U.S. DEFIBS SALES LIFTED IN 2H; 23/05/2018 – PHILIPS, TPV LICENSE PACT FOR AUDIO, VIDEO PRODS, ACCESSORIES; 27/04/2018 – PHILIPS LIGHTING NV LIGHT.AS : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 09/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize reports another strong quarter with operating income up 10.5% at constant exchange rates; 18/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Review: Philips Hue Wellner lamp with Apple HomeKit

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 140% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc bought 1,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,208 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.18M, up from 920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.33M shares traded or 32.41% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Amazon may reportedly rival Walmart with bid to buy India’s Flipkart; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL BOOSTED AMZN, MSFT, FB, TDG, NFLX IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – GeekWire: Tech Moves: Allen Institute hires Amazon Alexa machine learning leader ; Microsoft chairman takes on new investor; 10/04/2018 – FileCloud Adds GDPR Support for its EFSS Platform on Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure; 19/03/2018 – Mercury News: Amazon is said to have mulled acquiring some Toys `R’ Us stores; 17/04/2018 – Drift Announces $60M Series C Led by Sequoia; Aims to Build the Amazon for B2B; 04/04/2018 – Chris Carey Advisors Named “Turnaround Consultant Of The Year”; 15/05/2018 – Walmart just abandoned cashierless checkout, and it reveals a huge challenge in its battle with Amazon; 18/05/2018 – Zachary Goldfarb: EXCLUSIVE: Trump personally — and repeatedly — urged Postmaster General to double rates on Amazon…; 05/04/2018 – JPM, Amazon, Berkshire will use data to improve healthcare

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stantec Inc (NYSE:STN) by 517,384 shares to 849,161 shares, valued at $20.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 55,512 shares in the quarter, for a total of 426,313 shares, and has risen its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN).

More notable recent Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Philips and B. Braun launch Onvision needle tip tracking, a breakthrough in real-time ultrasound guidance for regional anesthesia – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Royal Philips Named Top Place to Work on Forbesâ€™ â€œAmericaâ€™s Best Employers of 2019â€ List for 5th Year – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Nashville ‘definitely on the radar’ of Wall Street, according to NYSE exec – Nashville Business Journal” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Philips maintains its top ranking in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Koninklijke Philips N.V. Stock Fell 9.7% Monday Morning – Motley Fool” with publication date: October 22, 2018.

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95B and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7,470 shares to 165,915 shares, valued at $9.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wex Inc Com (NYSE:WEX) by 11,596 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,998 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Investors Should Look at This Number Before Buying Any Tech Stock – Nasdaq” on September 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What’s Going on With Amazon’s Whole Foods’ Pricing? – The Motley Fool” published on September 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon.com Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for AMZN – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lululemon: Priced Beyond Perfection – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Amazon (AMZN) Down 11.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Georgia-based Advisory Ser Llc has invested 1.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 120,012 shares or 1.85% of its portfolio. Tikvah Mgmt Ltd Company has 26,219 shares for 14.09% of their portfolio. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Com holds 2,000 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Invest Counsel invested in 512 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp reported 243,700 shares. Shoker Investment Counsel owns 415 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Cohen Lawrence B has 1.99% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 5,305 are held by Clark Cap Mgmt Gru. Gruss & Incorporated reported 15.48% stake. Motco reported 493 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2,604 shares. Bahamas-based Pictet Comml Bank has invested 2.92% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Summit Fin Wealth Advsrs Limited Company reported 0.16% stake. Northern Tru has 2.24% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).