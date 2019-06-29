As Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) Share Price Rose, Johnston Asset Management Boosted Its Stake; Keating Investment Counselors Upped Its Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) by $5.48 Million as Stock Declined

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 660.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 127,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 146,765 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40M, up from 19,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $39.74. About 9.74 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp bought 18,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 634,266 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.92M, up from 615,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $43.58. About 396,535 shares traded. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has declined 3.92% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 08/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV BOSN.AS – PROPOSED DIVIDEND: EUR 1.00 PER SHARE; 23/05/2018 – TPV TECHNOLOGY – PHILIPS TO GRANT UNIT EXCLUSIVE TRADEMARK LICENSE AGREEMENT TO USE PHILIPS TRADEMARKS FOR SALES, MARKETING, DISTRIBUTION OF PRODUCTS; 12/03/2018 – Ahold Delhaize successfully priced a dual tranche debt offering of fixed rate notes and floating rate notes for a total amount of €800 million; 23/05/2018 – TPV Technology: Philips to License Trademarks for Sales, Marketing and Distribution of Products Worldwide; 15/03/2018 – Philips showcases digital pathology system for clinical use and advanced imaging analytics[1] to transform pathology services a; 24/03/2018 – FDA: ConMed Corporation- MINI INFANT < 3KG, RADIOTRANSLUCENT ELECTRODE, Philips Plug Style Connector, REF/Catalog Number; 02/05/2018 - Philips Lighting Non-Deal Roadshow Set By ABN AMRO for May. 8; 17/05/2018 - KONINKLIJKE VOLKERWESSELS NV KVW.AS - CONTINUE TO SEE POSITIVE DEVELOPMENTS IN THE UK, DESPITE THE BREXIT UNCERTAINTIES; 27/03/2018 - Philips continues to change the face of sleep apnea with latest addition to the DreamWear family; 11/04/2018 - Investor CIAM pushes for shareholder vote on Ahold takeover defence

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21B and $2.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 86,007 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $229.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,747 shares, and cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Trust Lta invested in 169,021 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability has invested 0.19% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Thomas White Intll Limited has 10,888 shares. Jefferies Gru Lc accumulated 30,907 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Citigroup invested 0.05% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Osborne Cap Ltd Liability has 161,250 shares for 1.37% of their portfolio. White Pine Ltd Liability Corp, Minnesota-based fund reported 5,293 shares. Winslow Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 103,722 shares. Buckingham Cap reported 0.19% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Lc invested 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Waverton Invest Management Ltd accumulated 646,868 shares or 1.47% of the stock. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 610 shares. Private Wealth Partners Lc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Adams Natural Res Fund has 3.18% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership has 0.09% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $660,000 activity.