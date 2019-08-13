As Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) Share Price Rose, Gradient Investments Has Trimmed Stake; Eaton (ETN) Holder Cumberland Partners LTD Has Boosted Holding

Gradient Investments Llc decreased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) by 41.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc sold 20,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.51% . The institutional investor held 28,200 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, down from 48,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 300,601 shares traded. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has risen 6.85% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.85% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 17/04/2018 – Philips Introduces New SpeechExec Enterprise Dictation and Transcription Software; 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-Royal Philips to give India rights of TV brand to TPV Technology – Economic Times; 07/03/2018 – SARATOGA HOSPITAL PARTNERS W/ PHILIPS; 14/05/2018 – PHILIPS LIGHTING BUYS URBAN LIGHTING CO LITEMAGIC TECHNOLOGIES; 16/05/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS – PHILIPS AND DUTCH RIJNSTATE HOSPITAL SIGN 10-YEAR AGREEMENT TO BUILD VIRTUAL HOSPITAL FOR LARGE-SCALE CONNECTED CARE; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Philips Will Stay as Chief Legal Officer Through End of 2018; 09/03/2018 – Food Lion Feeds to Partner with Local Meals on Wheels Feeding Agencies to Help Feed Seniors; 23/04/2018 – Koninklijke Philips 1Q Net Income from Continuing Op EUR94M; 19/04/2018 – KONINKLIJKE BRILL NV BRIL.AS – THIS EARLY IN THE YEAR BRILL DOES NOT ISSUE A CONCRETE OUTLOOK FOR THE YEAR END RESULT; 24/04/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 36.7 EUROS FROM 35.6 EUROS

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Eaton Corporation (ETN) by 16.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 6,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The hedge fund held 47,553 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, up from 40,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Eaton Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $79.27. About 1.24M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP SEES 2Q OPER EPS $1.25 TO $1.35, EST. $1.30; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Eaton on March 13 for “Variable neutral impedance for multi-source system” (Ohio Inventor); 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor: Supply Issue as a Result of a May 2 Fire at Eaton Rapids, Mich., Factory; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Sees 2Q EPS $1.25-EPS $1.35; 26/04/2018 – GrayMeta Appoints Matt Eaton as General Manager of EMEA; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN

More notable recent Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Philips Future Health Index 2019 Finds US Among Leaders In EMR Use and AI Spend, but Overall Digital Health Technology Adoption Mixed – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Koninklijke Philips N.V (PHG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Philips completes acquisition of Carestream Healthâ€™s Healthcare Information Systems business in majority of relevant countries – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Philips completes cancellation of 30.0 million shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Periodic update on transaction details related to Philipsâ€™ share repurchases – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72M and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 16,526 shares to 17,198 shares, valued at $494,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (STIP) by 3,898 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,220 shares, and has risen its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR).

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4,329 shares to 78,666 shares, valued at $19.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 27,324 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,299 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Eaton Corp.: Diversified Businesses Produce Steady Growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Preview Of Eaton’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.