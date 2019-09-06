As Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Raymond James & Associates Decreased Its Stake by $373,120; Air Lease Corp. (AL) Holder Hahn Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) by 32.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates sold 9,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.51% . The institutional investor held 19,312 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $789,000, down from 28,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $47.38. About 173,624 shares traded. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has risen 6.85% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.85% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 08/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV BOSN.AS – CAPITAL EXPENDITURE IN 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND EUR 250 MLN; 09/05/2018 – KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV BOSN.AS – SEES CAPEX IN 2018 AROUND EUR 250 MLN, EXCLUDING ACQUISITIONS; 18/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Electronics North America Corporation- Ingenia 1.5T CX, Models 781261 & 781262 Product Usage: Indicated for use as; 24/03/2018 – FDA: ConMed Corporation- MINI INFANT < 3KG, RADIOTRANSLUCENT ELECTRODE, Philips Plug Style Connector, REF/Catalog Number; 14/05/2018 - PHILIPS LIGHTING DEAL DETAILS NOT DISCLOSED; 12/03/2018 - Medical Imaging Market in APAC: Analysis & Forecasts Report (2017-2021) with Key Players GE Healthcare, Koninklíjke Philips, Siemens Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems, and Fujifilm - ResearchAndMarkets; 15/03/2018 - KONINKLIJKE VOLKERWESSELS NV KVW.AS - PROPOSES FINAL DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.77 PER SHARE (TOTAL DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.05 PER SHARE); 20/03/2018 - Food Lion Feeds Launches Meal Madness Social Media Campaign Among Food Bank Partners; 23/04/2018 - Koninklijke Philips: Backs Target of Avg Annual 100 bps Improvement in Adjusted EBITA Margin; 11/04/2018 - HEDGE FUND CIAM SAYS DISAPPOINTED AT AHOLD BOARD'S ATTITUDE AND WILL NOW CONSIDER OPTIONS

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp. (AL) by 26.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 183,343 shares as the company's stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 883,182 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.34B, up from 699,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $41.95. About 428,861 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Holdg invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Credit Suisse Ag owns 68,901 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability reported 136,133 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Victory Capital Incorporated reported 311,135 shares. 74 are held by Mcf Advsrs Ltd. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus holds 11,900 shares. Capital Corporation Va reported 1.25% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Oppenheimer & Incorporated reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Cambiar Invsts Ltd Liability holds 138,843 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 1,200 are owned by First Interstate Bankshares. Destination Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 233,800 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability accumulated 0.13% or 76,940 shares. Moreover, Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 1.47% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Paloma Prns Mgmt holds 16,031 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mid (NYSE:PVH) by 3,758 shares to 263,079 shares, valued at $32.08B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Euronet Worldwide (NYSE:FNF) by 3,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 442,129 shares, and cut its stake in Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CRI).

