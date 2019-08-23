As Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) Market Valuation Rose, Johnston Asset Management Upped Its Position by $755,080; Wunderlich Securities Boosted Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) as Share Value Rose

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc bought 10,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,485 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.26M, up from 67,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $138.1. About 5.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft to a Trillion, Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – BIT EVIL SA BITP.WA – SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH MICROSOFT SP. Z O.O; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft narrows Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and Cloud Authentication; 25/04/2018 – XIFIN and PriorAuthNow Partner to Help Labs Improve Bottom Lines Through Intelligent Automation of the Prior Authorization and Reimbursement Process; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft to venture out looking for IoT, blockchain investments in India – Economic Times; 07/05/2018 – MSFT, QCOM: Qualcomm’s partnering with Microsoft to create a camera that can be trained in the clue and deployed in the camera #msbuild; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft gets ahead in the cloud; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT OPEX GUIDANCE IS SLIGHT ABOVE HIGH END OF FORECAST

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp bought 18,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.51% . The institutional investor held 634,266 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.92 million, up from 615,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $46.77. About 221,476 shares traded. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has risen 6.85% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.85% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 08/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV BOSN.AS – FY NET PROFIT: EUR 150 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Philips Lighting CEO expects sales growth in 2018; 05/04/2018 – Ahold Delhaize urged to put poison pill decision to vote; 27/03/2018 – PHILIPS SAYS PACT WITH ZORGSAAM HOSPITAL IS FOR 15 YRS; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Medical Systems (Cleveland) Inc- Brilliance 64 – Model no. 728231, Computed Tomography X-Ray system Product Usage:; 05/04/2018 – Jan Hommen new Chairman of Supervisory Board Ahold Delhaize; 24/04/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 36.7 EUROS FROM 35.6 EUROS; 15/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE VOLKERWESSELS NV KVW.AS – EXPECTS 2018 RESULTS TO INCREASE VS 2017, RECONFIRMS IT IS ON TRACK TO MEET MID-TERM AIMS; 03/04/2018 – KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV BOSN.AS – CONSTRUCTION ACTIVITIES WILL TAKE PLACE OVER 4 YRS, TO BE COMPLETED IN 2022; 07/03/2018 – Saratoga Hospital partners with Philips to improve patient care and safety

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $576.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Industrial Select Sector Spdr (XLI) by 6,428 shares to 5,607 shares, valued at $421,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Trust Nasdaq Rising Dividend Achievers Fund (RDVY) by 33,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,400 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft Stock Is a No-Brainer Buy – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/12/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, GOOGL, DXC, RDCM – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GS, COST, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/26/2019: TYPE, GOOG, GOOGL, TWTR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bellecapital Ltd accumulated 0.73% or 9,762 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Mgmt Lc holds 2,200 shares. Prescott Grp Inc Capital Mngmt Limited has invested 0.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 20.42M shares. M&T Bank Corporation has 1.48% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Mirador Cap Prtn Limited Partnership has 0.88% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 13,822 shares. Lincoln National has invested 0.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Field And Main State Bank has 1.53% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 13,750 shares. Orrstown Service Inc holds 2.97% or 17,984 shares. Partner Invest Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 1.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bank Hapoalim Bm reported 59,474 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cypress Capital Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 3.86% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Community Financial Bank Na reported 74,463 shares. Iron Fin Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 8,515 shares.

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21B and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 13,000 shares to 355,027 shares, valued at $33.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 289,647 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

More notable recent Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Philips Research wins Dutch Hendrik Lorentz Award for its pioneering use of data science and artificial intelligence in healthcare – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Philips ships two-millionth AED, helping to save lives across the globe – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Philips and Centre Hospitalier RÃ©gional Universitaire de Nancy announce 10-year enterprise informatics agreement to increase efficiency and improve patient care – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Philips completes cancellation of 30.0 million shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Philips issues inaugural Green Innovation Bond – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.