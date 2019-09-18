As Koninklijke Philips N V Ny Reg (PHG) Valuation Rose, Boston Common Asset Management Increased Position; Theleme Partners Llp Boosted Kla (KLAC) Stake by $85.70 Million

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V Ny Reg (PHG) by 18.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 24,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.51% . The institutional investor held 158,179 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.89M, up from 133,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips N V Ny Reg for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $48.32. About 465,087 shares traded. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has risen 6.85% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.85% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 27/04/2018 – TT INTERNATIONAL CUTS SHORT PHILIPS LIGHTING TO 0.25 FROM 0.50; 20/05/2018 – Philips SpeechLive cloud dictation solution — easy, affordable and with Australian based hosting; 26/03/2018 – The Atlanta Hawks and Design Firm Hornall Anderson Launch Preview Experience Immersing Atlantans in a Vision of Philips Arena; 23/05/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS – HAS SIGNED A BINDING LETTER OF INTENT WITH TPV TECHNOLOGY LIMITED; 15/03/2018 – Philips showcases digital pathology system for clinical use and advanced imaging analytics 1 to transform pathology services at USCAP 2018; 11/04/2018 – HEDGE FUND CIAM SAYS AHOLD PROMISED A DISCUSSION ON GOOD CORPORATE GOVERNANCE YET THERE WAS NO DIRECT AND CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE AT AGM; 24/04/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 36.7 EUROS FROM 35.6 EUROS; 08/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV BOSN.AS – CAPITAL EXPENDITURE IN 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND EUR 250 MLN; 27/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MGMT HOLDS 0.50 SHORT IN PHILIPS LIGHTING; 09/05/2018 – KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV BOSN.AS – CONTINUED PRESSURE ON MARGINS, PARTICULARLY AT SERVICES ACTIVITIES OF OFFSHORE ENERGY

Theleme Partners Llp increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 249.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp bought 726,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $120.24M, up from 291,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $152.6. About 2.01M shares traded or 28.33% up from the average. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR’S SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS POST CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q Net $306.9M; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – NO APPROVAL BY KLA-TENCOR STOCKHOLDERS IS REQUIRED FOR DEAL; 02/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Announces Upcoming Investor Presentation; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – ANNOUNCES $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR TO BUY ORBOTECH FOR ABOUT $69.02/SHR; 20/04/2018 – DJ KLA-Tencor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KLAC); 19/03/2018 – Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 bln; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Buys Israel’s Orbotech at $3.4 Billion Valuation; 19/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Philips signs agreement to create Taiwanâ€™s first fully digitalized pathology department – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Philips showcases integrated radiation oncology portfolio to provide a confident path to treatment at ASTRO 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Philips’ intelligent health solutions at IFA 2019 adapt to individual consumer needs – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Philips receives FDA premarket approval for its HeartStart OnSite and HeartStart Home defibrillators – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33 billion and $802.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sarco Engineering Plc F by 3,287 shares to 4,753 shares, valued at $556,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 29,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,723 shares, and cut its stake in Northern Tr Corp Com (NASDAQ:NTRS).