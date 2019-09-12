As Kohls (Put) (KSS) Valuation Declined, Citigroup Upped Holding by $44.67 Million; Arosa Capital Management LP Upped Its Position in Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) by $9.10 Million

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Kohls Corp (Put) (KSS) by 960% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 950,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 1.05 million shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.90 million, up from 99,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Kohls Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $52.39. About 3.42 million shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s and Kohl’s May Be Bargains Amid Retail Roller Coaster — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO SAYS WEATHER MAY HAVE HAD AN IMPACT ON OVERALL TRANSACTIONS AND TRAFFIC- CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – Kohl’s Appoints Doug Howe Chief Merchandising Officer — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – KOHL’S REPORTS BOOST IN AMOUNT OF NOTES & DEBS TO BE ACCEPTED I; 16/04/2018 – KOHLS CORP – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ON APRIL 27, 2018; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO SAYS NORTHEAST AND MID-ATLANTIC, WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY WEATHER AS WELL AS THE SOUTHEAST, UNDERPERFORMED THE COMPANY- CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s 1Q Adj EPS 64c; 03/04/2018 – Kohl’s Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One and Affirms Three Classes of LBCMT 1999-C1; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $4,208 MLN VS $4,065 MLN

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 242.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 303,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The institutional investor held 428,185 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.20M, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $29.64. About 195,949 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $24; 01/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY 1Q OPER INCOME $62.4M, EST. $61.2M; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY REPORTS PROPOSED ELECTION TO CHANGE TAX STATUS; 17/05/2018 – Dodge and Barrett-Jackson Bring Historical Charity Sale to 2018 Northeast Auction with Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper; 23/05/2018 – Viper Equity Partners of Palm Beach Brings Private Equity Firms and Healthcare Together; 15/03/2018 Viper Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 22-23; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 12/04/2018 – Horsepower History: Dodge//SRT Teams with Barrett-Jackson to Auction Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper for Charity; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP – BELIEVES THIS ELECTION WILL ALLOW CO TO SIGNIFICANTLY EXPAND INVESTOR BASE, BOTH IN U.S. & INTERNATIONALLY

More notable recent Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call for July 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “VNOM Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” published on March 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Viper Energy (VNOM), Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy (FANG), Announces 8M Share Public Offering of Common Units – StreetInsider.com” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Viper Energy (VNOM) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates on Low Oil Price – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37M and $633.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cactus Inc by 80,596 shares to 417,186 shares, valued at $13.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 39,812 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,188 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XOP).

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $123.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in California Res Corp (Put) by 18,500 shares to 115,100 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 90,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 279,185 shares, and cut its stake in Ii Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 83 investors sold KSS shares while 152 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 148.17 million shares or 8.95% less from 162.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Captrust Fincl Advsrs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 36,110 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.02% stake. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 286,327 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Andra Ap reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh reported 5,202 shares. Aperio Lc owns 173,030 shares. Bessemer Securities Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.41% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Old National Bank In has invested 0.14% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Sector Pension Board stated it has 0.01% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Adams Asset Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.58% or 78,531 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 94,158 shares. Cibc Ww Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 28,157 shares. 5,500 were accumulated by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd. British Columbia Invest Mgmt owns 47,558 shares. 7,824 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards.