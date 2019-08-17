As Kohls (Put) (KSS) Valuation Declined, Apollo Management Holdings LP Boosted Holding; Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Price Declined While Smith Moore & Company Has Increased Its Stake

Apollo Management Holdings Lp increased its stake in Kohls Corp (Put) (KSS) by 539.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp bought 755,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 895,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.55M, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Kohls Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $45.51. About 3.66 million shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 14/03/2018 – Kohl’s to Make Multiyear Investment to Migrate Kohl’s Systems and Applications to the Cloud; 02/04/2018 – Kohl’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of COMM 2006-C8; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2014-C23; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s 1Q Net $75M; 13/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $72 TARGET PRICE; 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Earnings: Riding Momentum Into Earnings? — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Kohl’s Names Doug Howe Chief Merchandising Officer; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.05 TO $5.50; 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Expands Millennial Brand Portfolio through an Apparel Collection with POPSUGAR

Smith Moore & Company increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 20.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company bought 6,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 37,842 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24 million, up from 31,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 10.41M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 27/03/2018 – Verizon unveils public safety private core; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at MoffettNathanson conference May 14; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.11; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid ARPA $131.71; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 30/05/2018 – Verizon Holds onto Mobile Performance Awards in San Francisco According to a New RootMetrics Report; 09/05/2018 – Telstra: Chestnutt Recently Was an Executive at Verizon Communications; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 15/05/2018 – Verizon has “no interest” in being a traditional TV network and is “plowing money” into the development of 5G, according to CEO Lowell McAdam

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold KSS shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 78 were accumulated by Advisory Alpha Lc. Aperio Group invested 0.05% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). The Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.59% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) owns 0.18% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 26,415 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv has invested 0.37% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Colony Gru Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 4,624 shares. Zacks Inv Mgmt owns 0.05% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 36,194 shares. Community Bancshares Na, a New York-based fund reported 170 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys accumulated 9,654 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The accumulated 156,598 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc holds 118,923 shares or 1.46% of its portfolio. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh has 0% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) accumulated 0.4% or 5,000 shares. Kemnay Advisory holds 0.24% or 15,929 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advisors Limited Com holds 4,336 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kohl’s Is A Winning Retailer Trading At A Losing Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on May 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “2 Ways To Play Kohl’s – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs Has 5 Dividend Growth Stocks for Nervous Investors – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kohl’s Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 04, 2019.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 6.00M shares to 24.13M shares, valued at $628.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennar Corp (Call) (NYSE:LEN) by 130,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,000 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66 million and $420.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Merk Gold Trust by 25,600 shares to 28,295 shares, valued at $358,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Asst Mngd Mun Fd Inc (MMU) by 41,903 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,586 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Goldman Sachs Says Buy These Service Provider Stocks for Ongoing Trade War – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “6/6/19: Verizon declares quarterly dividend NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Verizon Still a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on June 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: Back To A Troubling 4% Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Kentucky-based Stock Yards Comml Bank & has invested 0.24% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Green Square Ltd Company holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 24,868 shares. Woodstock Corporation invested 1.42% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ancora Advsr Ltd Co has 193,772 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, a California-based fund reported 582,154 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 53,900 shares. Westchester Cap Mngmt has 175 shares for 0% of their portfolio. One Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 8,560 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 97,944 shares. Cap Guardian Co owns 160,354 shares. Oxbow Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Massachusetts Financial Com Ma holds 0.25% or 10.00M shares in its portfolio. Amer Asset Mngmt invested 0.69% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Carroll Associate reported 39,136 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Argyle Mgmt stated it has 2.02% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).