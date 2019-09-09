As Kohls (Put) (KSS) Share Price Declined, Apollo Management Holdings LP Has Increased Its Stake by $51.34 Million; Yorktown Management & Research Co Increased Its Position in Citigroup (C) by $409,200

Apollo Management Holdings Lp increased its stake in Kohls Corp (Put) (KSS) by 539.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp bought 755,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 895,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.55 million, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Kohls Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.19B market cap company. The stock increased 6.94% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $51.93. About 5.20 million shares traded or 21.51% up from the average. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.86 TO $5.31 INCLUDING ITEMS; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASE 3.6%; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 02/05/2018 – Kohl’s Names Doug Howe Chief Merchandising Officer; 10/04/2018 – Kohl’s: Richard D. Schepp, Chief Administrative Officer, to Retire in October; 11/05/2018 – Credit Suisse downgrades Kohl’s, blaming cool spring weather for decline in store visits; 25/04/2018 – Outgoing Kohl’s CEO Kevin Mansell’s efforts, like partnering with Amazon and opening smaller locations in more urban metros, are helping drive new shoppers to the retailer; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO BRUCE BESANKO COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 13/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $72 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s 1Q Adj EPS 64c

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought 6,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 36,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $152.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.59% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $69. About 15.16 million shares traded or 13.76% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EU regulators underfunded to take on big tech; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO JOHN GERSPACH ENDS COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 26/03/2018 – Citi’s Peng Sees Willingness for Trade Negotiations (Video); 13/04/2018 – Citigroup: Returned $3.1B of Cap to Common Hldrs; 26/03/2018 – By 2033, Emerging Technologies Could Combine to Create New Investment Vehicles that Gradually Replace Equities, Bonds: Citi; 29/05/2018 – CITI: HIRED FROM AMAZON, PAYPAL TO BUILD NATIONAL ONLINE BANK; 26/03/2018 – Citi: Launching Comprehensive, New Mobile Capabilities on the Citi Mobile App for iPhone; 19/03/2018 – Citi First Quarter 2018 Fixed Income Investor Review; 25/03/2018 – Business Report: Kushner’s Trump Tower got $200 million loan from Citigroup; 14/03/2018 – CITIGROUP IS SAID TO HIRE UBS CREDIT TRADER MERRAN FOR ETFS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold KSS shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Ltd holds 79,514 shares. 110,189 are owned by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.49% or 6.75M shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 443,439 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited has 78 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama invested in 0.03% or 76,892 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt holds 153,458 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 33,943 shares. The Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.04% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund holds 3,283 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking holds 177,020 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Riverhead Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.2% or 71,894 shares. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Inc (Ca) has 0% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). First Advsr Lp holds 0.05% or 358,214 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Limited has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS).

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 31,000 shares to 369,000 shares, valued at $5.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennar Corp (Call) (NYSE:LEN) by 130,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,000 shares, and cut its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (Call) (NYSE:BZH).

More notable recent Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Only 4 Days Left To Cash In On Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Undervalued Stocks With Breakout Potential – Investorplace.com” published on August 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “Don’t Be Fooled: Kohl’s Isn’t an Undervalued Dividend Stock – The Motley Fool” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 High-Yield Stocks at Rock-Bottom Prices – Motley Fool” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kohl’s Announces 2025 Sustainability Goals with Focus on Climate Action, Waste and Recycling, and Sustainable Sourcing – Business Wire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup sounding good on interest income – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup, BNP mixed into U.S. case against Huawei CFO – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Public Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 14.47M shares. Huber Cap Management Limited Com has invested 3.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Co holds 0.07% or 74,412 shares. Amica Retiree Medical has 0.7% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 12,824 shares. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has invested 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Klingenstein Fields & Co Ltd invested in 0.82% or 245,720 shares. Alps Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Scotia Capital invested 0.47% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada reported 0.39% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 75,449 shares. Cibc Mkts stated it has 0.16% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Charles Schwab Invest Incorporated reported 0.45% stake. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1,269 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 823,812 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp owns 11,645 shares.