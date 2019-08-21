As Kohls (Put) (KSS) Market Value Declined, Holder Apollo Management Holdings LP Boosted Its Position; As Faro Technologies (FARO) Stock Declined, Holder Tikvah Management Upped Its Position

Apollo Management Holdings Lp increased its stake in Kohls Corp (Put) (KSS) by 539.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp bought 755,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 895,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.55 million, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Kohls Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.89% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $44.88. About 14.77 million shares traded or 199.75% up from the average. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Early Tender Results for Cash Tender Offer; 16/04/2018 – KOHL’S:$722.2M IN NOTES TENDERED, NOT WITHDRAWN AS OF APRIL 13; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Kohl’s May Benefit, Industry Sales Rise This Quarter; 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Partners With Popsugar For Millennial Apparel Collection — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $5.05-Adj EPS $5.50; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s has been looking to drive traffic through creative partnerships, including with Aldi and Amazon; 16/04/2018 – KOHL’S CORPORATION ANNOUNCES EARLY TENDER RESULTS FOR CASH TENDER OFFER; 02/05/2018 – Kohl’s Appoints Doug Howe Chief Merchandising Officer — MarketWatch; 06/04/2018 – Virginia Court Limits Addback Exception in ‘Kohl’s’ Reissued Decision; 14/03/2018 – KOHL’S REPORTS ENTERPRISE-WIDE COMMITMENT TO CLOUD COMPUTING

Tikvah Management Llc increased its stake in Faro Technologies Inc (FARO) by 14.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tikvah Management Llc bought 66,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 514,326 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.58 million, up from 448,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tikvah Management Llc who had been investing in Faro Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $912.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $50.68. About 86,637 shares traded. FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) has declined 20.79% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FARO News: 20/04/2018 – DJ FARO Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FARO); 25/04/2018 – FARO Technologies 1Q EPS 3c; 25/04/2018 – FARO TECH 1Q REV. $92.8M, EST. $92.9M; 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert; 05/03/2018 FARO Technologies: Joseph Arezone to Reduce Duties Citing Desire to Relocate Closer to Family; 26/04/2018 – Faro Tech Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – FARO® Introduces CAM2 2018 3D Measurement Software Platform; 03/05/2018 – FARO Makes Strategic Minority Investment in Virtual Reality Presentation Company present4D; 15/05/2018 – FARO Technologies, Inc.: Marvin R. Sambur, Ph.D. Retired From Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – FARO® Introduces BuildlT Construction Software Platform for AEC Professionals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 8 investors sold FARO shares while 33 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 16.46 million shares or 0.35% less from 16.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans owns 13,171 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 0% stake. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) for 4,900 shares. 7,034 were accumulated by Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Company. The Colorado-based Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO). Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability has 45,720 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential Incorporated holds 0% or 28,020 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3,690 shares. Teton has 0.05% invested in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) for 11,800 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Com owns 0% invested in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) for 105,900 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation accumulated 10,164 shares. Comerica Comml Bank holds 17,102 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com Ny owns 19,670 shares. Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.05% invested in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO). 32,214 were accumulated by Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Co.

Tikvah Management Llc, which manages about $301.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 69,070 shares to 104,047 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 375,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $3.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennar Corp (Call) (NYSE:LEN) by 130,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM).

