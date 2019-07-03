As Kohls (Put) (KSS) Market Value Declined, Apollo Management Holdings LP Increased Position by $51.34 Million; New Leaf Venture Partners Has Trimmed Affimed N V (AFMD) Position by $4.27 Million

Apollo Management Holdings Lp increased its stake in Kohls Corp (Put) (KSS) by 539.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp bought 755,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 895,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.55M, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Kohls Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $47.52. About 2.14M shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has risen 4.97% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Earnings: Riding Momentum Into Earnings? — Barron’s Blog; 06/04/2018 – Virginia Court Limits Addback Exception in ‘Kohl’s’ Reissued Decision; 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Expands Millennial Brand Portfolio through an Apparel Collection with POPSUGAR; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Kohl’s Corp. Otlk To Stable From Neg; Rtgs Afrmd; 03/05/2018 – Kohl’s Family Value Day and Kohl’s Activity Zone Return to Wisconsin State Fair; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $4,208 MLN VS $4,065 MLN; 19/03/2018 – RPT-‘Exhausted’ Toys ‘R’ Us suppliers weigh options as huge retailer shuts; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight and Downgrades One Class of LBCMT 2007-C3; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – OUTSTANDING DEBT REDUCED $500 MLN IN QTR; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO SEES COMP HEADWIND IN 3Q, 4Q

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc decreased its stake in Affimed N V (AFMD) by 59.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc sold 1.07M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 732,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc who had been investing in Affimed N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.83 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.95. About 518,975 shares traded. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has risen 49.13% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AFMD News: 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold KSS shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Allied Advisory Service has 0.01% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 68,530 shares or 0.1% of the stock. First Manhattan holds 263 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oakworth Capital Inc has invested 0% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Laffer reported 49,178 shares. Franklin Resource holds 0% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 61,885 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0.04% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 3.77 million shares. 88,128 are held by Federated Investors Incorporated Pa. Annex Advisory Svcs Limited Liability invested 0.32% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Magnetar Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 9,216 shares. Ftb Incorporated reported 76,118 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Pub Sector Pension Board owns 13,749 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0.01% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Matarin Cap Mgmt Ltd Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 54,418 shares. 247 are owned by Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Presidio Inc by 8.93 million shares to 35.13M shares, valued at $519.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Playags Inc by 4.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.21M shares, and cut its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.

More notable recent Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Why Kohl’s Expanded Relationship With Amazon Could Be A ‘Game Changer’ – Benzinga” on April 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why Kohl’s Is Rolling Out Amazon Returns Nationally – The Motley Fool” published on June 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “20 Best And Worst S&P 500 Stocks Through The First Half Of 2019 – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kohl’s declares $0.67 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Manage To Avoid Kohl’s’s (NYSE:KSS) 38% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

More notable recent Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Affimed Added to the Russell 2000®, 3000® and Microcap Indexes – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Affimed to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on January 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 05/22/2019: OBLN, CODX, AFMD, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Affimed Announces Annual General Meeting of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 27, 2019 : PAYX, LEN, UNF, HOME, TITN, OMN, AFMD, SCWX, EYEN, EVLV – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 26, 2019.