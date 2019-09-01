As Kohls (Put) (KSS) Market Valuation Declined, Apollo Management Holdings LP Raised by $51.34 Million Its Position; As Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) Stock Value Declined, Forward Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $1.61 Million

Apollo Management Holdings Lp increased its stake in Kohls Corp (Put) (KSS) by 539.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp bought 755,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 895,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.55M, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Kohls Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47.26. About 2.51M shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight and Downgrades One Class of LBCMT 2007-C3; 14/03/2018 – KOHL’S REPORTS ENTERPRISE-WIDE COMMITMENT TO CLOUD COMPUTING; 14/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP – MAKING A MULTI-YEAR INVESTMENT TO MIGRATE KOHL’S SYSTEMS AND APPLICATIONS TO CLOUD; 02/04/2018 – Kohl’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – AT EFFECTIVE TIME OF SICA’S APPOINTMENT AS CHAIRMAN, STEPHEN WATSON WILL STEP DOWN AS LEAD DIRECTOR; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO SEES COMP HEADWIND IN 3Q, 4Q; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kohl’s Corporation at ‘BBB’; Outlook Revised to Stable; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s 1Q Adj EPS 64c; 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Expands Millennial Brand Portfolio through an Apparel Collection with POPSUGAR; 02/05/2018 – Kohl’s Appoints Doug Howe Chief Merchandising Officer — MarketWatch

Forward Management Llc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc bought 80,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The institutional investor held 780,150 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.05M, up from 699,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $18.83. About 608,401 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 20/05/2018 – Arab Finance: Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 13/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE GETS TAKEOVER OFFER FROM BROOKFIELD AT A$2.50/SHARE; 30/05/2018 – India’s RCom plans $2.68 bln asset sale to Jio, Brookfield in next few weeks; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS LP – INCREASE IN EXCHANGE RATIO FROM 0.9656 TO 1.0000; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage lntacct; 11/04/2018 – GGP Shareholders File Lawsuit to Block Brookfield Merger; 08/05/2018 – Correct: Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Cash Flow From Operations C$0.59/Share; 03/04/2018 – CBL Properties Announces First Phase Redevelopment Plans at Brookfield Square in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; 16/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY IS SAID TO SUBMIT NEW OFFER FOR GGP: RTRS; 29/03/2018 – Soundvest Capital Management to Wind Up Soundvest Equity Fund, Formerly Brookfield Soundvest Equity Fund

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 6.00M shares to 24.13 million shares, valued at $628.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 31,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 369,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lennar Corp (Call) (NYSE:LEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold KSS shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Financial Limited holds 16,391 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Co (Trc), New York-based fund reported 6,059 shares. Parsec Financial Management owns 7,359 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cleararc Cap holds 0.05% or 3,995 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 339,851 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher Co invested in 0.49% or 106,324 shares. Norinchukin Bancorp The invested in 0.03% or 32,571 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.03% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 47,610 shares. Kentucky Retirement invested in 0.05% or 7,220 shares. Paloma Partners Mngmt Co invested in 0.07% or 39,527 shares. Quantum Capital Management holds 12,844 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. 137,710 are held by Chevy Chase Hldgs. Daiwa Sb Investments owns 0.01% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 820 shares. Stevens Cap Ltd Partnership reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). 1.57 million were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Forward Management Llc, which manages about $5.17 billion and $672.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Assets Tr Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 12,625 shares to 12,025 shares, valued at $551,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jernigan Cap Inc by 164,542 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 606,108 shares, and cut its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr (NASDAQ:WHLRP).