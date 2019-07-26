As Kohls (KSS) Valuation Declined, Spark Investment Management Has Boosted by $5.67 Million Its Holding; Dalton Investments Has Decreased Stake in Dorian Lpg LTD (LPG) as Market Value Rose

Dalton Investments Llc decreased its stake in Dorian Lpg Ltd (LPG) by 69.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc sold 255,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 113,682 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $730,000, down from 369,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Dorian Lpg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $535.13M market cap company. The stock increased 3.74% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $9.7. About 874,086 shares traded or 168.10% up from the average. Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) has risen 8.04% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.61% the S&P500. Some Historical LPG News: 21/03/2018 – DORIAN LPG REPORTS THIRD JAPANESE FINANCING; 29/05/2018 – Dorian LPG Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Proposal from BW LPG; 29/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG’S BOARD WILL REVIEW BW’S PROPOSAL; 04/05/2018 – Dorian LPG Ltd. Enters Into Memorandum of Understanding With Hyundai Global Service to Cooperate on Vessel Upgrades; 21/03/2018 – Dorian LPG Ltd. Announces Third Japanese Financing; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – BW LPG’S PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE DORIAN REPRESENTS A VALUE OF USD $7.86 PER SHARE OF DORIAN; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG Proposes to Combine With Dorian in All-Stk Transaction Valued at USD $1.1 B; 21/03/2018 – DORIAN LPG LTD – ENTERED INTO A $70.0 MLN SALE AND BAREBOAT CHARTER ARRANGEMENT FOR CORVETTE; 29/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Chiefs Sign Third-Round LB Dorian O’Daniel; 04/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG-MOU WITH HGS TO UNDERTAKE RESEARCH TO UPGRADE MAIN ENGINES OF UP TO 10 OF CO’S VERY LARGE GAS CARRIERS TO DUAL FUEL TECHNOLOGY UTILIZING LPG

Spark Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 88.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc bought 83,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 177,400 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.20 million, up from 94,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $51.1. About 2.94M shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has risen 4.97% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 14/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP – MAKING A MULTI-YEAR INVESTMENT TO MIGRATE KOHL’S SYSTEMS AND APPLICATIONS TO CLOUD; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – OUTSTANDING DEBT REDUCED $500 MLN IN QTR; 14/03/2018 – KOHL’S REPORTS ENTERPRISE-WIDE COMMITMENT TO CLOUD COMPUTING; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO SEES COMP HEADWIND IN 3Q, 4Q; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO SAYS WEATHER MAY HAVE HAD AN IMPACT ON OVERALL TRANSACTIONS AND TRAFFIC- CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – Kohl’s CEO says ‘big idea’ behind Amazon partnership is driving traffic; 10/04/2018 – Kohl’s: Richard D. Schepp, Chief Administrative Officer, to Retire in October; 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Expands Millennial Brand Portfolio through an Apparel Collection with POPSUGAR; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S HAD 320BP COMP BENEFIT IN 1Q FROM FRIENDS&FAMILY EVENT; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.64

Analysts await Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, up 114.63% or $0.47 from last year’s $-0.41 per share. LPG’s profit will be $3.31 million for 40.42 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Dorian LPG Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -127.27% EPS growth.

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14B and $229.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in China Biologic Prods Hldgs I by 38,500 shares to 113,851 shares, valued at $10.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (NYSE:RDY) by 47,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

More notable recent Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Targa Resources Corp. Provides Details on Planned Succession and Management Transition – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Ocean Rate Report: U.S. Soybean Sales Could Bolster Dry Bulk – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Are New Ship Orders Shrinking On Fear Of Premature Obsolescence? – Benzinga” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Dorian LPG Ltd. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends NYSE:TRGP – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

More notable recent Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Did Kohl’s and J.C. Penney Weather the Storm in Q1? – Yahoo Finance” on May 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “After a Big Rally, Where Is Kohl’s Stock Going Next? – Yahoo Finance” published on March 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weakness Across The Board, But Kohl’s Is Cheap – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kohl’s Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on March 04, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why Kohlâ€™s Earnings Are Making a Big Noise – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold KSS shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 78,129 are held by Guggenheim Lc. Axa stated it has 17,579 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Petrus Trust Lta reported 5,070 shares. Cleararc stated it has 0.05% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Samlyn Cap Lc holds 1.05 million shares or 1.71% of its portfolio. Sun Life Fincl Inc reported 279 shares. Bb&T Ltd Company accumulated 14,464 shares. Cadence Cap Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 6,198 shares. Lifeplan has invested 0.08% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). New York-based Meyer Handelman has invested 0.03% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 156,598 shares. Conning owns 4,945 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 652 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 339,851 shares stake.