As Kohls (KSS) Valuation Declined, Samlyn Capital Decreased Position; Dollar Tree (DLTR) Share Price Declined While Avenir Has Cut Its Holding

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp sold 4,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 465,357 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.98M, down from 470,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $112.86. About 1.80M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89; 07/03/2018 Dollar Tree 4Q Net $1.04B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dollar Tree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLTR); 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.92; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Steve Scalise: Money Growing on Trees: Dollar Tree Raises Wages, Increase Hours, Expand Maternity Leave Because of Tax Cuts an; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – Soft forecast deals a blow to Dollar Tree; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q Net $160.5M

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 72.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc sold 760,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 293,849 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.97 million, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $52.7. About 2.93M shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Kohl’s Corp. Otlk To Stable From Neg; Rtgs Afrmd; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s 1Q Adj EPS 64c; 14/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP – MAKING A MULTI-YEAR INVESTMENT TO MIGRATE KOHL’S SYSTEMS AND APPLICATIONS TO CLOUD; 14/03/2018 – Kohl’s Announces Enterprise-Wide Commitment to Cloud Computing; 21/04/2018 – DJ Kohl’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KSS); 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S HAD 320BP COMP BENEFIT IN 1Q FROM FRIENDS&FAMILY EVENT; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Reports Surprise Increase in Sales — Earnings Review; 14/03/2018 – KOHL’S ANNOUNCES ENTERPRISE-WIDE COMMITMENT TO CLOUD COMPUTING; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer; 16/05/2018 – County Bancorp, Inc. Declares Dividend

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Signet’s (SIG) Q2 Earnings Are Likely to Decline – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Realty Income (O) to Acquire 454 Properties for $1.25 Billion – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 29, 2019 : TD, DG, DLTR, BBY, BURL, SAFM, TECD, HAIN, PDCO, GLNG, ANF, MEI – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dollar Tree Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: VOT, DLTR, TWTR, GPN – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold DLTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 214.37 million shares or 1.40% less from 217.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brinker Capital stated it has 143,413 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.09% or 369,199 shares in its portfolio. Co Of Vermont accumulated 1,781 shares. Asset Management One has invested 0.07% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Palladium Partners Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.5% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Ls Investment Advisors Lc reported 10,633 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Sun Life Financial reported 193 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 2.30 million were reported by Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 53,023 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Retail Bank reported 11,151 shares. Regions Fincl Corp reported 0% stake. Meeder Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 223 shares. Keybank Association Oh has invested 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Vanguard Group Inc Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 25.25 million shares.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.11 EPS, down 5.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $262.65M for 25.42 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.65% EPS growth.

Analysts await Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 12.24% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.98 per share. KSS’s profit will be $136.85M for 15.32 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by Kohl's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.52% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “US Indexes End Rally, Closing Lower Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kohl’s bid down on gross margin worries – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kohl’s Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Kohl’s Taps Facebook for New Clothing Line – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Nordstrom Local Now Accepts Returns From Kohl’s and Macy’s – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24B and $4.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 73,784 shares to 405,642 shares, valued at $38.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 579,535 shares in the quarter, for a total of 926,435 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).