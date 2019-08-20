As Kohls (KSS) Valuation Declined, Foster & Motley Has Raised Stake by $603,228; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Price Rose, Atlanta Capital Group Has Lifted Stake

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 4,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 78,692 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.97M, up from 74,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $107.31. About 8.12M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/03/2018 – ABCAM PLC ABCA.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1011P FROM 946P; 14/05/2018 – GoPro Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA CFR.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 87 FROM SFR 84; 15/05/2018 – Paychex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – UBISOFT UBIP.PA – J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES PLC IS ACTING AS SOLE GLOBAL COORDINATOR ON ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING; 21/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Peters Says Markets Have Been Pretty Complacent About Italy (Video); 08/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank denies planning to cut U.S. workforce by 20 pct; 30/03/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #Saudi Crown Prince meets with the heads of JP Morgan Bank and Morgan Stanley in #NewYork ||…; 14/05/2018 – Lennar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan names head of artificial intelligence research

Foster & Motley Inc increased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 12.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc bought 8,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 77,372 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32M, up from 68,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.89% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $44.88. About 14.37 million shares traded or 191.50% up from the average. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO SAYS NORTHEAST AND MID-ATLANTIC, WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY WEATHER AS WELL AS THE SOUTHEAST, UNDERPERFORMED THE COMPANY- CONF CALL; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One and Affirms Three Classes of LBCMT 1999-C1; 23/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KOHL’S AT ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK REVISED TO ST; 21/04/2018 – DJ Kohl’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KSS); 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer; 23/03/2018 – KOHL’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY FITCH; 17/04/2018 – Kohl’s Cares Celebrates Summer with Charles Fuge Books; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s tops profit estimates but warns of slower sales growth ahead; 03/05/2018 – Kohl’s Family Value Day and Kohl’s Activity Zone Return to Wisconsin State Fair; 14/03/2018 – KOHL’S REPORTS ENTERPRISE-WIDE COMMITMENT TO CLOUD COMPUTING

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18M and $693.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 16,267 shares to 41,104 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 3,306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,963 shares, and cut its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold KSS shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02 billion and $746.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Janus Detroit Str Tr by 40,211 shares to 56,428 shares, valued at $2.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,993 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.