As Kohls (KSS) Stock Value Declined, Wilsey Asset Management Increased by $402,891 Its Holding; Argi Investment Services Trimmed Its Holding in Aes Com (AES) as Shares Declined

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp Com (AES) by 65.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc sold 109,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 57,227 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, down from 166,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $16.83. About 4.81M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q Net $684M; 22/05/2018 – Fitch: AES PR’s ‘C’ Reflects View of Credit Quality of Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority Rated ‘D’; 28/03/2018 – AES Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – AES Corp: Committed to Achieving Investment-Grade Credit Metrics by 2019; 08/05/2018 – AES REAFFIRMS YR ADJ EPS VIEW $1.15 TO $1.25; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp Backs 2018View of Adj EPS $1.15-Adj EPS $1.25; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BB-‘ Rtgs On AES Andres; Outlook Still Stable; 30/05/2018 – SRP, AES Launch Arizona’s First Standalone Energy Storage Project to Provide Flexible Peaking Capacity; 08/05/2018 – AES Gener announces $3 billion plan to restructure Chilean hydro project; 08/05/2018 – AES SAYS ELECTROPAULO STAKE VALUED AT ABOUT $265M

Wilsey Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc bought 5,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 217,453 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.03M, up from 211,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $50.18. About 4.10 million shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2014-C23; 22/03/2018 – Kohl’s, Walmart and Kroger’s Take Top Spots in Ad Effectiveness for February; 14/03/2018 – Kohl’s to Make Multiyear Investment to Migrate Kohl’s Systems and Applications to the Cloud; 23/03/2018 – KOHL’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY FITCH; 25/04/2018 – Outgoing Kohl’s CEO Kevin Mansell’s efforts, like partnering with Amazon and opening smaller locations in more urban metros, are helping drive new shoppers to the retailer; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s tops profit estimates but warns of slower sales growth ahead; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Demonstrates Positive Social Impact in 2017 CSR Report; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Reports Financial Results; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Raises EPS Guidance; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Reports Surprise Increase in Sales — Earnings Review

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold KSS shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.07% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 85,145 shares. Amalgamated Bank invested in 33,943 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). King Luther Corp stated it has 61,825 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora has 0.86% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 34,815 shares. Georgia-based Synovus Fincl Corp has invested 0% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Greenleaf Tru, Michigan-based fund reported 3,376 shares. Thompson Investment Mngmt holds 3,471 shares. Diligent Invsts Ltd Llc invested in 3,200 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg invested 0.09% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 11,057 shares. Samlyn Cap Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.71% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Guggenheim Capital Limited Co holds 0.04% or 78,129 shares. Jane Street Grp Llc owns 117,446 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS).

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47 million and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp Com (NYSE:VLO) by 15,144 shares to 32,329 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mills Inc Com (NYSE:GIS) by 15,373 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr Ftse Rafi 1500 Etf.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $179.21M for 15.58 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Advisors Lp owns 0.01% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 316,535 shares. Century Incorporated holds 2.43 million shares. Bb&T has 39,969 shares. Cipher Capital LP stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Lmr Prtn Llp holds 19,078 shares. The Georgia-based Synovus Finance Corporation has invested 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Chicago Equity Prns Lc owns 0.07% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 99,375 shares. Tcw Grp holds 7.12M shares. Comerica Bank & Trust has 0.02% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). First Tru Commerce invested in 0.15% or 85,678 shares. Valueact Limited Partnership owns 1.56 million shares. Axel Capital Limited Liability Com owns 500,000 shares for 4.81% of their portfolio. 1,655 were reported by Benjamin F Edwards & Inc. 46,147 are held by Strs Ohio. Smithfield Tru owns 933 shares for 0% of their portfolio.