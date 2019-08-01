As Kohls (KSS) Stock Value Declined, Holder Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Has Trimmed Its Holding by $941,800; Franco Nevada (FNV) Holding Maintained by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 55.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold 13,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 11,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $756,000, down from 24,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $53.86. About 5.53M shares traded or 19.02% up from the average. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 16/04/2018 – KOHL’S CORPORATION ANNOUNCES EARLY TENDER RESULTS FOR CASH TENDER OFFER; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s 1Q EPS 45c; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $5.05-Adj EPS $5.50; 11/05/2018 – Credit Suisse downgrades Kohl’s, blaming cool spring weather for decline in store visits; 23/03/2018 – KOHL’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY FITCH; 17/04/2018 – Kohl’s Cares Celebrates Summer with Charles Fuge Books; 04/05/2018 – Celebrate Kohl’s Family Day and Kohl’s Captivation Station at Summerfest 2018; 11/05/2018 – Kohl’s names Tailwind Capital partner as new chairman; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP QTRLY SHR $0.45; 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – LEAD DIRECTOR POSITION WILL REMAIN VACANT SO LONG AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR SERVES AS CHAIRMAN

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 10.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp bought 36,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 387,947 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.87M, up from 351,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $86.83. About 771,044 shares traded or 45.89% up from the average. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q REV. $173.1M, EST. $168.2M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY SHR $0.23; 15/05/2018 – Odey Asset Adds Finish Line, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – IN 2018, FRANCO-NEVADA EXPECTS REVENUE OF $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FROM ITS OIL & GAS ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q EPS 23c; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.35; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED FROM $0.23 TO $0.24 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 FRANCO-NEVADA REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR 2017

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 39,400 shares to 43,500 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 58,636 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,200 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Analysts await Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $1.56 EPS, down 11.36% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.76 per share. KSS’s profit will be $252.77M for 8.63 P/E if the $1.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by Kohl's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 155.74% EPS growth.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40 billion and $7.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 149,455 shares to 826,026 shares, valued at $27.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 137,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.62 million shares, and has risen its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L).