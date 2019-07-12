As Kohl’s (KSS) Stock Declined, Shareholder Riverhead Capital Management Trimmed by $881,076 Its Holding; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Has Increased Its Stake by $494,000

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $742,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.53% or $13.68 during the last trading session, reaching $261.16. About 10.17M shares traded or 82.59% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UNITED HEALTH PRODUCTS GETS CE MARK APPROVAL FOR HEMOSTYP®; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 30/05/2018 – UnitedHealth at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Online therapy start-up Talkspace hires a chief medical officer from UnitedHealth; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH ANDREW WITTY TO BECOME OPTUM CEO; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 16/04/2018 – GetWellNetwork Appoints Nikia Bergan as Chief Revenue Officer; 29/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kohl’s Corp (KSS) by 15.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 12,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,894 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94M, down from 84,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kohl’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $48.12. About 3.07M shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has risen 4.97% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $4,208 MLN VS $4,065 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s 1Q Adj EPS 64c; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S HAD 320BP COMP BENEFIT IN 1Q FROM FRIENDS&FAMILY EVENT; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s 1Q Rev $4.21B; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2014-C23; 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Expands Millennial Brand Portfolio through an Apparel Collection with POPSUGAR; 02/05/2018 – Kohl’s Appoints Doug Howe Chief Merchandising Officer — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – Kohl’s Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.86 TO $5.31 INCLUDING ITEMS; 17/04/2018 – Kohl’s Cares Celebrates Summer with Charles Fuge Books

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kingfisher Limited Liability Company has 0.17% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 56,097 shares. Saturna Cap has invested 0.04% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Markston Interest Limited Liability Co owns 2,655 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Oakwood Capital Mgmt Ltd Company Ca accumulated 22,340 shares or 2.32% of the stock. Investec Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 1.96M shares or 1.92% of the stock. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.27% or 3,453 shares. State Bank Of Hawaii reported 5,532 shares stake. Kistler owns 2,322 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Finemark State Bank And Trust, a Florida-based fund reported 39,669 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 15,244 shares. Todd Asset Management Llc has 1.39% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). The California-based Comml Bank Of The West has invested 1.22% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 443,496 shares. Amer Bankshares holds 2.51% or 32,101 shares.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,000 shares to 34,000 shares, valued at $6.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,100 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S, worth $4.64M. Shares for $1.50 million were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III. BURKE RICHARD T sold $3.08M worth of stock or 11,500 shares.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “S&P 500 near flat as healthcare in spotlight – StreetInsider.com” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stock Insurance For UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Buy With the Market Near All-Time Highs – Investorplace.com” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Futures Fall as U.S.-Iranian Tension Hits Sentiment – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Should UnitedHealth (UNH) Stock Remain in Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

More notable recent Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “‘Single biggest initiative of the year’ â€” Kohl’s expands Amazon returns program nationwide – Milwaukee Business Journal” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “2 Ways To Play Kohl’s – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018, Fool.com published: “It Would Be a Mistake for Kohl’s to Buy This Retailer – Motley Fool” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Amazon Versus FedEx: The Retail Shipping Wars – Forbes” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “After a Big Rally, Where Is Kohlâ€™s Stock Going Next? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Analysts await Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 10.80% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.76 per share. KSS’s profit will be $259.55 million for 7.66 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Kohl's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 157.38% EPS growth.