As Kohls (KSS) Share Value Declined, Samlyn Capital Has Trimmed Holding; Mill Road Capital Management Holds Holding in Huttig Bldg Prods (HBP)

Mill Road Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP) by 12.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mill Road Capital Management Llc bought 214,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.43% . The hedge fund held 1.90 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.91 million, up from 1.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mill Road Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.02 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.96. About 3,904 shares traded. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 34.92% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c; 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP); 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 72.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc sold 760,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 293,849 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.97 million, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.56% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $51.24. About 2.61 million shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 14/03/2018 – KOHL’S REPORTS ENTERPRISE-WIDE COMMITMENT TO CLOUD COMPUTING; 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – WATSON WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS A DIRECTOR OF COMPANY; 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – AT EFFECTIVE TIME OF SICA’S APPOINTMENT AS CHAIRMAN, STEPHEN WATSON WILL STEP DOWN AS LEAD DIRECTOR; 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Partners With Popsugar For Millennial Apparel Collection — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.64; 04/05/2018 – Celebrate Kohl’s Family Day and Kohl’s Captivation Station at Summerfest 2018; 19/03/2018 – RPT-‘Exhausted’ Toys ‘R’ Us suppliers weigh options as huge retailer shuts; 16/05/2018 – County Bancorp, Inc. Declares Dividend; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One and Affirms Three Classes of LBCMT 1999-C1; 17/04/2018 – Kohl’s Cares Celebrates Summer with Charles Fuge Books

Analysts await Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 12.24% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.98 per share. KSS’s profit will be $136.85M for 14.90 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by Kohl's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 83 investors sold KSS shares while 152 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 148.17 million shares or 8.95% less from 162.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boyar Asset Management accumulated 33,122 shares or 1.16% of the stock. Buckingham Capital Mgmt owns 0.79% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 134,513 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 247 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs invested in 50,000 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Company accumulated 1,480 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Int Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.01% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Andra Ap owns 0.21% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 151,500 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc, Washington-based fund reported 1,104 shares. Kentucky Retirement accumulated 7,546 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 486,466 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Oarsman holds 41,183 shares. 7,000 are owned by Prudential Pcl. Systematic Fincl Mgmt Lp reported 45,585 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Farmers And Merchants Invs owns 75 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.07% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS).

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24B and $4.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 1.22 million shares to 2.24M shares, valued at $123.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 104,768 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.69, from 0.45 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold HBP shares while 4 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 11.28 million shares or 0.49% more from 11.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weber Alan W accumulated 2.36M shares. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Cutter And Brokerage reported 0.01% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has 505,178 shares. Blackrock Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 80,767 shares. Teton Advisors Inc has 0.18% invested in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). First Manhattan Comm has 22,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street invested 0% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Geode Capital Mgmt Llc owns 113,703 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp has 0.04% invested in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) for 1.22 million shares. Rbf Limited Liability holds 477,721 shares. Moreover, Millennium Management Lc has 0% invested in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) for 71,351 shares. 530,727 were reported by Perritt Mgmt. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 282 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New York-based Paradigm Capital Mgmt Incorporated New York has invested 0.49% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP).