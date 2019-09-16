As Kohls (KSS) Share Value Declined, Euclidean Technologies Management Boosted by $366,600 Its Holding; Alley Company Increased Holding in Merck & Co (MRK) as Share Price Rose

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 56.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc bought 7,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 21,659 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03 million, up from 13,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $53.13. About 2.57 million shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 16/04/2018 – KOHL’S REPORTS BOOST IN AMOUNT OF NOTES & DEBS TO BE ACCEPTED I; 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – LEAD DIRECTOR POSITION WILL REMAIN VACANT SO LONG AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR SERVES AS CHAIRMAN; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Reports Financial Results; 09/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of COMM 2006-C8; 17/04/2018 – Kohl’s Cares Celebrates Summer with Charles Fuge Books; 14/03/2018 – KOHL’S SAYS WILL MAKE MULTI-YEAR INVESTMENT TO REPLACE SYSTEMS; 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – ON MAY 9 APPOINTED FRANK SICA AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – KOHL’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY FITCH; 26/04/2018 – Julius Baer’s David Kohl Says Europe Is Becoming ‘More and More Healthy’ (Video)

Alley Company Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 8.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alley Company Llc bought 6,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 91,847 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.70 million, up from 85,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alley Company Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $82.03. About 5.36 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/05/2018 – ASTRA’S CRESTOR SAID TO POTENTIALLY FETCH OVER $1B FOR U.S. MKT; 30/05/2018 – Merck & Co Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE BMS AS A GROWTH COMPANY AND OPDIVO AS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Promises a Revamp for Struggling Liquid-Crystals Unit; 20/03/2018 – Roche: Tecentriq, Chemotherapy to Treat a Type of Advanced Lung Cancer; 06/04/2018 – IGNORE: MERCK KGAA EVOBRUTINIB STUDY RESULTS REPORTED MAR. 7; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 16/05/2018 – New Data from Merck’s Leading Immuno-Oncology Clinical Development Program in Over 25 Tumor Types to Be Presented at 2018 ASCO; 23/03/2018 – Anticancer Agent LENVIMA® (lenvatinib mesylate) Approved for Additional Indication of Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 13/04/2018 – CNBC: Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit

Alley Company Llc, which manages about $325.81M and $353.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solution (NYSE:BR) by 13,451 shares to 36,623 shares, valued at $4.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) has 1% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Mitsubishi Ufj Securities owns 3,070 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested in 0.97% or 166,264 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 4.01M shares. Oakworth Cap Inc holds 0.42% or 26,467 shares in its portfolio. Pacific Global Management reported 20,069 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Optimum Advsr holds 14,106 shares. Spectrum Management Group holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 6,452 shares. Aspiriant Lc invested in 13,787 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Lc reported 30,842 shares. Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.33% or 604,351 shares. Kepos Cap L P, a New York-based fund reported 29,926 shares. Brandes Prtnrs Lp holds 2.46% or 1.32M shares in its portfolio. Front Barnett Associates, Illinois-based fund reported 3,200 shares. Hallmark Cap Management Inc has invested 0.42% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 83 investors sold KSS shares while 152 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 148.17 million shares or 8.95% less from 162.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bankshares Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1.29M shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Envestnet Asset Inc holds 0.01% or 121,866 shares. 24,681 are held by Mackay Shields. Natl Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Guardian Life Ins Co Of America invested in 472 shares. Cornerstone Prtnrs, Georgia-based fund reported 26,388 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 124,012 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Grs Llc has 2.09% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 74,270 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 28 shares. Hourglass Capital Limited Liability invested in 0.07% or 5,120 shares. Riverhead Management Ltd Company reported 0.09% stake. Shell Asset Mgmt Co holds 49,947 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) or 131,146 shares. Pinnacle Fin Partners owns 48,845 shares.

