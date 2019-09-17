As Kohls (KSS) Share Value Declined, Commerce Bank Increased Position; Williams Jones & Associates Raised Thermo Fisher Scientific C (TMO) Stake by $2.68 Million

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc C (TMO) by 4.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc bought 9,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 230,915 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.82 million, up from 221,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $293.3. About 297,588 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 44.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank bought 16,924 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 55,222 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63 million, up from 38,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.71% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $51.16. About 1.62 million shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO BRUCE BESANKO COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Reports Financial Results; 02/04/2018 – Kohl’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s has been looking to drive traffic through creative partnerships, including with Aldi and Amazon; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Demonstrates Positive Social Impact in 2017 CSR Report; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight and Downgrades One Class of LBCMT 2007-C3; 10/04/2018 – Kohl’s: Richard D. Schepp, Chief Administrative Officer, to Retire in October; 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – ON MAY 9 APPOINTED FRANK SICA AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – Virginia Court Limits Addback Exception in ‘Kohl’s’ Reissued Decision; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s 1Q Net $75M

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1,729 shares to 20,819 shares, valued at $4.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 198,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211,621 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95B and $4.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cintas Corp Com (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1,302 shares to 9,767 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (NYSE:PM) by 4,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,103 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT).