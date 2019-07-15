As Kohls (KSS) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Oppenheimer Asset Management Lowered by $368,152 Its Stake; As Ansys (ANSS) Stock Price Rose, Holder Stone Run Capital Has Trimmed Its Stake

Stone Run Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc sold 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69M, down from 33,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $212.94. About 3,558 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS LTD – BOARD’S DECISION TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins; 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS); 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 273.5 MLN PESOS VS 1.35 BLN PESOS; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS SEES 2Q ADJ REV $272.0M TO $292.0M, EST. $291.2M; 26/04/2018 – Embraer and ANSYS Accelerate Time to Market for Next-Generation Aircraft; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OPTIS

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 63.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc sold 5,414 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,085 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $212,000, down from 8,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $49.36. About 65,276 shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has risen 4.97% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO SAYS WEATHER MAY HAVE HAD AN IMPACT ON OVERALL TRANSACTIONS AND TRAFFIC- CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.86 TO $5.31 INCLUDING ITEMS; 16/04/2018 – KSS BOOSTS NOTES, DEBS AMT TO BE ACCEPTED TO ~$500M FROM $300M; 06/04/2018 – Virginia Court Limits Addback Exception in ‘Kohl’s’ Reissued Decision; 02/04/2018 – KOHL’S REPORTS $300M CASH TENDER OFFER FOR SOME NOTES & DEBS; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO BRUCE BESANKO COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One and Affirms Three Classes of LBCMT 1999-C1; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Demonstrates Positive Social Impact in 2017 CSR Report; 02/05/2018 – Kohl’s Appoints Doug Howe Chief Merchandising Officer — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.64

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $601,060 activity.

Stone Run Capital Llc, which manages about $170.00M and $203.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 5,000 shares to 49,035 shares, valued at $6.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 38,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,583 shares, and has risen its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Inv Management invested in 0.05% or 9,362 shares. Cwm Lc invested in 0% or 31 shares. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Ltd Liability has 3.4% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 28,256 shares. State Street holds 0.05% or 3.57M shares. Prudential Public Limited Liability Corporation holds 124,512 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Sun Life invested in 0.01% or 142 shares. First Manhattan Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 0.01% or 25,185 shares in its portfolio. Voya Limited Company holds 0.02% or 45,357 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0% or 110 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 475,523 shares. Provident Mgmt owns 0.04% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 1,400 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset, Massachusetts-based fund reported 46,974 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0.04% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 9,500 shares. Torray Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “ANSYS reaches multi-year agreement with LG Electronics – Pittsburgh Business Times” on April 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Data Make ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ansys: Unique Software Asset With 10-20% Upside – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ANSYS Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ansys (ANSS) Is Up 3.85% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.09 EPS, down 6.03% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.16 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $91.48M for 48.84 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.86% EPS growth.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85 billion and $4.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 6,005 shares to 24,081 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 8,182 shares in the quarter, for a total of 260,664 shares, and has risen its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN).

More notable recent Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Kohlâ€™s & Amazon: A Deal With the Devil? – 24/7 Wall St.” on April 23, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Amazon Versus FedEx: The Retail Shipping Wars – Forbes” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$46.88, Is It Time To Put Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Kohl’s Donates $1 Million to Junior Achievement of Wisconsin – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Kohl’s Is Ending Its Off-Price Experiment, While Macy’s Doubles Down – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 18, 2019.