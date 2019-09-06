As Kohls (KSS) Share Price Declined, Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Trimmed Stake by $13.12 Million; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Bbva Compass Bancshares Trimmed Its Holding

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc sold 280 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 18,836 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.54M, down from 19,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $907.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $5.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1835.41. About 763,691 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – International Products Group names veteran Amazon, Walmart buyer Jeff Fernandez Executive Vice President; 03/04/2018 – Donald Trump’s grudge against Amazon and Jeff Bezos; 05/03/2018 – GAMESPARKS SAYS IT HAS BEEN ACQUIRED BY AMAZON – STATEMENT; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says ‘trust’ will push the company ahead of Amazon and Google in cloud; 15/03/2018 – Whistleblower says Walmart, eyeing Amazon, cheated on e-commerce; 22/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: ‘Hey Alexa,’ never mind: Uber CEO rescinds hiring of highly ranked Amazon executive; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon Music subscriptions have grown more than 100 pct in past six months – The Verge; 14/05/2018 – SEATTLE CITY COUNCIL ADOPTS COMPROMISE “HEAD TAX” ON CITY’S LARGEST COMPANIES, INCLUDING AMAZON.COM, TO FIGHT AFFORDABLE HOUSING CRISIS; 14/05/2018 – Amazon shareholders are getting opposite advice on whether diversity should be mandated for the company’s board:; 31/03/2018 – Trump Claim About Amazon And Post Office Contradicted By AP — MarketWatch

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 96.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 193,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 7,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $481,000, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $48.73. About 607,914 shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 27/03/2018 – Kohl’s CEO says ‘big idea’ behind Amazon partnership is driving traffic; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Early Tender Results for Cash Tender Offer; 16/04/2018 – KOHL’S:$722.2M IN NOTES TENDERED, NOT WITHDRAWN AS OF APRIL 13; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of COMM 2006-C8; 23/03/2018 – KOHL’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY FITCH; 21/04/2018 – DJ Kohl’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KSS); 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s 1Q EPS 45c; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $5.05-Adj EPS $5.50; 14/03/2018 – KOHL’S SAYS WILL MAKE MULTI-YEAR INVESTMENT TO REPLACE SYSTEMS; 18/04/2018 – As Bon-Ton liquidates, U.S. department stores vie for its shoppers

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold KSS shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards Company Inc holds 0.01% or 2,000 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins holds 0.06% or 5,644 shares. Strs Ohio holds 29,843 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 16,391 shares. Holderness holds 0.11% or 3,422 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.05% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has 0% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 6,943 shares. 20,409 were accumulated by Sg Americas Limited Co. Hanson And Doremus Mngmt reported 135 shares or 0% of all its holdings. United Kingdom-based Legal General Public Llc has invested 0.05% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). 578,774 are owned by Schroder Inv Grp. Meyer Handelman Company holds 0.03% or 7,600 shares. Ftb Advsr holds 76,118 shares. First Interstate Bancorporation has 525 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.03% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS).

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) (NYSE:ZAYO) by 120,000 shares to 228,200 shares, valued at $6.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arris International Plc by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,000 shares, and has risen its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD).

Analysts await Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 12.24% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.98 per share. KSS’s profit will be $136.47 million for 14.17 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by Kohl's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.52% negative EPS growth.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 14,746 shares to 18,536 shares, valued at $3.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American International Group (NYSE:AIG) by 17,377 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,443 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Eafe Value Etf (EFV).

