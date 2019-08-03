As Kohls (KSS) Market Value Declined, Spark Investment Management Has Raised Position; Front Barnett Associates Boosted Stake in Allstate (ALL) as Stock Value Rose

Spark Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 88.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc bought 83,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 177,400 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.20 million, up from 94,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $50.18. About 4.10M shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Sees FY18 Net $4.86-Net $5.31; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $5.05-Adj EPS $5.50; 16/05/2018 – County Bancorp, Inc. Declares Dividend; 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Earnings: Riding Momentum Into Earnings? — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Kohl’s Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s 1Q Net $75M; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One and Affirms Three Classes of LBCMT 1999-C1; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.64; 19/03/2018 – RPT-‘Exhausted’ Toys ‘R’ Us suppliers weigh options as huge retailer shuts; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s 1Q Rev $4.21B

Front Barnett Associates Llc increased its stake in Allstate Corporation (ALL) by 131.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Front Barnett Associates Llc bought 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 5,723 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $539,000, up from 2,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Front Barnett Associates Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $104.51. About 1.65M shares traded or 2.17% up from the average. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 11/05/2018 – ALLSTATE RETURNS CASH TO HOLDERS THROUGH DIVIDENDS; 02/05/2018 – Allstate Earns a Spot on the 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Allstate’s Senior Notes A3 And Preferred Stock, Series G Baa3(hyb), Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook on Allstate Insurance Ratings Is Stable; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Adj EPS $2.96; 02/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KBW RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 09/03/2018 – Long-Term Allstate (ALL) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Allstate; Encourages Investors Owning Since before November 2014 to Contact the Firm; 10/04/2018 – Allstate seeks entrepreneurs to open 150 agencies in Texas; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Rev $9.77B; 09/03/2018 – Long-Term Allstate (ALL) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Allstate; Encourages Investors Owning Since before November 201

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Hawaiian Inc by 78,700 shares to 46,800 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS) by 341,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,500 shares, and cut its stake in Wingstop Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold KSS shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth Cap has 0% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Cleararc Cap invested 0.05% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). 43,156 were reported by Macquarie Gp Incorporated. Assetmark Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). First Hawaiian Natl Bank has invested 0.03% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). 8,638 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.12% or 1.96M shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.02% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Qs Lc owns 0.08% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 110,171 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company reported 7.03M shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Communication invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.03% or 99,682 shares. Victory Inc has 0.04% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 285,679 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation stated it has 33,943 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Company holds 0.06% or 62,842 shares in its portfolio. Amer Natl Registered Invest Advisor invested 0.24% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Boston Ptnrs reported 1.39% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Hl Fincl Limited Liability Company holds 10,714 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Smith Salley & Assocs has invested 0.06% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Fjarde Ap accumulated 112,085 shares or 0.13% of the stock. 1.57M are owned by Swiss Bank. Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 17,500 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Denali Advisors Limited Liability Com owns 1,600 shares. Hightower Advisors Lc holds 0.05% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) or 82,209 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated has 0.68% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 496,972 shares. Trustmark Savings Bank Tru Department, Mississippi-based fund reported 3,863 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 1,110 shares stake. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt invested in 0.06% or 3,246 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 19,407 shares.

Front Barnett Associates Llc, which manages about $703.04M and $620.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 4,417 shares to 77,403 shares, valued at $8.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 10,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,497 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).