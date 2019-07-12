As Kohls (KSS) Market Valuation Declined, Mount Lucas Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $11.33 Million; Chesapeake Asset Management Boosted Its Position in United Parcel Service (UPS) by $1.05 Million

Mount Lucas Management Lp decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 53.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp sold 166,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 142,268 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78M, down from 308,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $48.12. About 3.07 million shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has risen 4.97% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of COMM 2006-C8; 11/05/2018 – Credit Suisse downgrades Kohl’s, blaming cool spring weather for decline in store visits; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight and Downgrades One Class of LBCMT 2007-C3; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kohl’s crushes estimates; 18/04/2018 – As Bon-Ton liquidates, U.S. department stores vie for its shoppers; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s has been looking to drive traffic through creative partnerships, including with Aldi and Amazon; 17/04/2018 – Kohl’s Cares Celebrates Summer with Charles Fuge Books; 26/04/2018 – Julius Baer’s David Kohl Says Europe Is Becoming ‘More and More Healthy’ (Video); 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s 1Q Net $75M; 16/04/2018 – KOHLS CORP – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ON APRIL 27, 2018

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 285.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 9,464 shares as the company's stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 12,775 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 3,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $103.33. About 1.74M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500.

Analysts await Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 10.80% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.76 per share. KSS’s profit will be $259.55M for 7.66 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by Kohl's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 157.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: "Do Kohlâ€™s Q1 Results Signal Trouble? – 24/7 Wall St." on May 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "Kohl's Is Ending Its Off-Price Experiment, While Macy's Doubles Down – The Motley Fool" published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Tanger Outlets: Excessive Pessimism Creates The Best Opportunities – Seeking Alpha" on June 28, 2019.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Here's Why Shares of UPS Gained 11% in June – Yahoo Finance" on July 03, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: "The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News" published on July 11, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: "UPS triples international export footprint – Atlanta Business Chronicle" on May 14, 2019.