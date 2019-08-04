As Knowles (KN) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Mcclain Value Management Raised Stake; Litespeed Management Has Trimmed Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) Stake by $2.66 Million; Valuation Declined

Mcclain Value Management Llc increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc bought 61,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 351,942 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21M, up from 290,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $19.66. About 574,125 shares traded. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY REVENUES $178.5 MLN VS $215.5 MLN; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.00; 09/03/2018 PA House GOP: Knowles Vows to Continue to See that Pennsylvanians Get to Vote on Size of State House; 19/03/2018 – Solange Knowles to be Honored by Parsons; 11/05/2018 – Knowles to Participate in Upcoming Financial Conferences; 22/04/2018 – DJ Knowles Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KN); 18/05/2018 – Application Available for 2019 Knowles Teaching Fellowship; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Donald Macleod Succeeds Ergas as Chairman of the Board; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Rev $170M-$190M; 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q Adj EPS 11c

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 126,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.87% . The hedge fund held 439,454 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23M, down from 566,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Ew Scripps Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $14.87. About 171,620 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 20.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 23/04/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS – HAS STREAMLINED ITS LOCAL MEDIA SEGMENT AND CORPORATE COST STRUCTURE AND EXPECTS TO YIELD MORE THAN $30 MLN IN ANNUAL SAVINGS; 17/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Laff/; 09/05/2018 – Bounce’s Saints & Sinners Finishes #1 in All of Television Ahead of CBS, FOX and NBC and All Cable Networks Sunday Night Among; 08/03/2018 – Tech Jollof: Discovery and Scripps in merger talks: sources (Reuters) – Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Intera; 02/05/2018 – EW Scripps: Urges Hldrs To Vote For the Board’s Nominees; 07/05/2018 – EW Scripps 1Q EPS 33c; 02/05/2018 – SCRIPPS URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR BOARD’S 3 NOMINEES AT MEETING; 10/05/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS – A PRELIMINARY VOTE COUNT SHOWS THAT CLASS A SHAREHOLDERS OF CO HAVE ELECTED ALL 3 OF CO’S CLASS A NOMINEES AS DIRECTORS TO CO’S BOARD; 06/03/2018 – Geoffrey Fieger And Michael Hanna File $100 Million Dollar Lawsuit Against Scripps Media, Inc. (WXYZ-TV, Channel 7) Regarding S; 23/04/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS – SCRIPPS BOARD UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” EACH OF BOARD’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES

More notable recent Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Holding Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Call Buying Activity in Knowles (KN) Targets Upside in Shares Through Earnings on July 24th -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Knowles Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Fund Think About Knowles Corp (KN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.39 million activity. SCRIPPS CHARLES E bought $94,631 worth of stock. Another trade for 11,000 shares valued at $209,000 was made by Lawlor Brian G. on Tuesday, February 5. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Scripps Eaton M bought $494,517.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 6 investors sold SSP shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.38 million shares or 6.27% less from 56.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphaone Inv Services Limited Liability Co owns 2,732 shares. Automobile Association reported 139,187 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Blackrock accumulated 7.83 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 19,343 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Annex Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Swiss Bancorporation has 0% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Rhumbline Advisers holds 168,815 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 18,100 shares. 517 were reported by Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 0% or 16,031 shares. Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 46,900 shares. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 22,327 shares. Moreover, Geode Management has 0% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). The Netherlands-based Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Partners Limited Com has invested 0.07% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP).

Litespeed Management Llc, which manages about $2.36 billion and $98.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tivo Corp by 1.07M shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $10.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Buckeye Partners L.P. (BPL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 17, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Saints & Sinners Season Four Premiere Finishes #1 on Television Ahead of ABC, CBS, FOX, HBO, All Cable Networks Sunday Night 9:00-10:00 pm (ET) Among African Americans 18-49 & 25-54 – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Stitcher podcasts win five Webby Awards – topping all other podcast networks – PRNewswire” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Stitcher and Wondery join forces to offer UK advertisers global access to premium content – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For March 1, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: March 01, 2019.