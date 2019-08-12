As Knowles (KN) Valuation Rose, Mcclain Value Management Increased by $1.04 Million Its Position; Texas Instrs (TXN) Holding Raised by Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company

Mcclain Value Management Llc increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc bought 61,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 351,942 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21M, up from 290,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $19.6. About 117,669 shares traded. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 11/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.00; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Donald Macleod Succeeds Ergas as Chairman of the Board; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – “ON TRACK TO DELIVER 8 PERCENT GROWTH IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR AND ANTICIPATE THIS GROWTH TO CONTINUE THROUGH SECOND HALF OF 2018”; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 14C; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.11; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP KN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.87, REV VIEW $789.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – Solange Knowles to be Honored by Parsons; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 12C; 29/03/2018 – Mathew Knowles And Harvey Mason Jr. Are Joining Acclaimed Online Recording Studio Tunedly As Advisors

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 25.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 4,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 20,741 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 16,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $120.14. About 1.46M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes

More notable recent Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Call Buying Activity in Knowles (KN) Targets Upside in Shares Through Earnings on July 24th -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Knowles Corporation (KN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Knowles to Release Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 24, 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Worry About Knowles Corporation’s (NYSE:KN) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

