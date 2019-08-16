As Knowles (KN) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Permanens Capital LP Raised Stake; Permit Capital Upped Its Western Digital (WDC) Position by $888,000; Stock Value Rose

Permit Capital Llc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 15.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permit Capital Llc bought 18,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The hedge fund held 138,500 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66 million, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permit Capital Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $55.51. About 2.16M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 16/05/2018 – WDC: Buy Of A Decade Now!; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Digital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDC); 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/03/2018 – Tech Today: Wither Broadcom? Bully for Western Dig, Nutanix’s Bright Prospects — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Net $61M; 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Rev $5B; 15/05/2018 – WDC SUCCESSFULLY REPRICES $2.455B OF USD TERM B LOANS

Permanens Capital Lp increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 91.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permanens Capital Lp bought 77,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 161,768 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, up from 84,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permanens Capital Lp who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.84B market cap company. The stock increased 3.49% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $20.15. About 375,705 shares traded. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – “ON TRACK TO DELIVER 8 PERCENT GROWTH IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR AND ANTICIPATE THIS GROWTH TO CONTINUE THROUGH SECOND HALF OF 2018”; 09/03/2018 PA House GOP: Knowles Vows to Continue to See that Pennsylvanians Get to Vote on Size of State House; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Rev $170M-$190M; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: KNOWLES ELECTRONICS LLC v. IANCU [OPINION] – Appeal #16-1954 – 2018-04-06; 11/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 12C; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Jean-Pierre Ergas Resigns From Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Knowles to Participate in Upcoming Financial Conferences; 18/05/2018 – Application Available for 2019 Knowles Teaching Fellowship

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of America Corp De holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 2.64 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 305,363 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0.28% or 268,250 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of owns 85,301 shares. Amp Cap Investors Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Lenox Wealth reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Moreover, Decatur Capital has 1.12% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Destination Wealth Management owns 600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cleararc Capital Incorporated holds 0.06% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) or 7,057 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 490,778 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Ltd has invested 0.02% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Moreover, Bluecrest Capital has 0.01% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 6,411 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 486,232 shares.