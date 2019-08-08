As Knowles (KN) Stock Value Rose, Mcclain Value Management Has Boosted Stake; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Burt Wealth Advisors Lowered Position as Stock Declined

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 37.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors sold 292 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 492 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $876,000, down from 784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $887.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $5.57 during the last trading session, reaching $1793.4. About 4.53M shares traded or 17.50% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/04/2018 – Trump hit Amazon over taxes, but his online store reportedly collects sales tax from only 2 states; 07/03/2018 – Amazon has committed to roughly $22 billion in future food purchases as it bulks up Whole Foods; 07/05/2018 – Snap hires Amazon veteran Tim Stone as CFO; 19/04/2018 – Lincoln Clean Energy is the Largest Non-Utility Developer and Owner of U.S. Wind Power Commissioned in 2017; 05/03/2018 – Sources tell the Journal that while a final product could include an Amazon-branded account, it would not involve Amazon becoming a bank; 11/05/2018 – A Whole Foods insider reveals the reason Amazon Prime discounts aren’t yet ready for shoppers; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s sellers are going global, helping the company generate big profits; 28/03/2018 – CNET: Surprise! Trump doesn’t like Amazon; 10/05/2018 – Amazon Has Rare Chance in HQ2 to Hire More Women and Minorities; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON LAUNCHES IN-CAR DELIVERY SERVICE

Mcclain Value Management Llc increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc bought 61,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 351,942 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21M, up from 290,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.74. About 725,527 shares traded. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 29/03/2018 – Mathew Knowles And Harvey Mason Jr. Are Joining Acclaimed Online Recording Studio Tunedly As Advisors; 18/05/2018 – Application Available for 2019 Knowles Teaching Fellowship; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Jean-Pierre Ergas Resigns From Board of Directors; 11/05/2018 – Knowles to Participate in Upcoming Financial Conferences; 22/04/2018 – DJ Knowles Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KN); 23/05/2018 – Investment Leader Bei Saville Appointed to Knowles Board of Trustees; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Rev $170M-$190M; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY REVENUES $178.5 MLN VS $215.5 MLN; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 12C; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q REV. $178.5M, EST. $178.6M

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81M and $221.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 30,178 shares to 451,513 shares, valued at $32.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Indexiq Etf Tr by 151,215 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.75M shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Interest Sarl has 4,810 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Psagot Inv House Limited reported 2,545 shares. Harvey Capital Mngmt reported 5,870 shares. Hanson Mcclain has 498 shares. Augustine Asset Mngmt accumulated 125 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Smithfield Tru Company reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wooster Corthell Wealth Inc reported 319 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Llp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.63 million shares. Gruss accumulated 7,550 shares. 8,203 are owned by Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Fund. Carroll Assocs owns 1,390 shares. Korea Inv reported 328,296 shares stake. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda stated it has 2.91% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 8,565 are held by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Com.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 71.51 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

