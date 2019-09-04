As Knowles (KN) Stock Rose, Shareholder Permanens Capital LP Lifted Position; As Expedia Group (EXPE) Shares Rose, Shareholder Hhr Asset Management Has Increased Stake

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc bought 15,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 488,688 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.15 million, up from 473,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $128.47. About 486,032 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 36C, EST. LOSS/SHR 48C; 05/04/2018 – Shep Announces New Addition to 2018 Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – TRIVAGO CONTINUED TO INCREASE SHARE OF THE REST OF WORLD REGION IN FIRST QUARTER TO 20%, UP FROM 15% IN SAME PERIOD OF 2017; 03/04/2018 – Marriott aims to cut commissions for online agencies -CEO; 29/03/2018 – AllianzGI Focused Growth Adds PayPal, Exits Expedia; 07/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Expedia Taps AIG Travel as Global Travel Insurance Provider; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 10/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Travel industry eyes blockchain potential for fees, delays, lost bags; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 46c; 04/04/2018 – EXPEDIA- LEISURE, CORPORATE CUSTOMERS IN EUROPEAN MARKETS WON’T BE CHARGED DISTRIBUTION SURCHARGE LEVIED ON AIR FRANCE, HOP! FLIGHTS SOURCED THROUGH GDS

Permanens Capital Lp increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 91.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permanens Capital Lp bought 77,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 161,768 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, up from 84,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permanens Capital Lp who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $20.29. About 302,119 shares traded. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 29/03/2018 – Mathew Knowles And Harvey Mason Jr. Are Joining Acclaimed Online Recording Studio Tunedly As Advisors; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 12C; 16/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Adj EPS 12c-Adj EPS 16c; 23/05/2018 – Investment Leader Bei Saville Appointed to Knowles Board of Trustees; 18/05/2018 – Application Available for 2019 Knowles Teaching Fellowship; 11/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 09/03/2018 PA House GOP: Knowles Vows to Continue to See that Pennsylvanians Get to Vote on Size of State House; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – “ON TRACK TO DELIVER 8 PERCENT GROWTH IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR AND ANTICIPATE THIS GROWTH TO CONTINUE THROUGH SECOND HALF OF 2018”; 11/05/2018 – Knowles to Participate in Upcoming Financial Conferences

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 38,630 shares to 242,461 shares, valued at $27.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pivotal Software Inc by 118,642 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.28 million shares, and cut its stake in Polarityte Inc.

