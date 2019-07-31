As Knowles (KN) Stock Rose, Bernzott Capital Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake by $307,615; As Endologix (ELGX) Shares Rose, Nea Management Company Has Decreased by $13.45 Million Its Holding

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Knowles (KN) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought 18,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.72M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.30M, up from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Knowles for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $20.42. About 1.70M shares traded or 116.64% up from the average. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 24.26% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.83% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Donald Macleod Succeeds Ergas as Chairman of the Board; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY REVENUES $178.5 MLN VS $215.5 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Solange Knowles to be Honored by Parsons; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 12C; 11/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.00; 11/05/2018 – Knowles to Participate in Upcoming Financial Conferences; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q REV. $178.5M, EST. $178.6M; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: KNOWLES ELECTRONICS LLC v. IANCU [OPINION] – Appeal #16-1954 – 2018-04-06; 23/05/2018 – Investment Leader Bei Saville Appointed to Knowles Board of Trustees

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Endologix Inc (ELGX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.24 million shares as the company’s stock rose 15.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 249,021 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, down from 2.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Endologix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.25M market cap company. The stock increased 3.74% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $6.93. About 142,233 shares traded. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 86.04% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Endologix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELGX); 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX INC – POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS WITH POLYMER ENDOVASCULAR ANEURYSM REPAIR USING OVATION ABDOMINAL STENT GRAFT SYSTEMS; 02/05/2018 – Endologix 1Q Rev $42.3M; 02/05/2018 – ENDOLOGIX 1Q REV. $42.3M, EST. $41.1M; 25/04/2018 – Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing (EVAS) with Nellix System Associated with Higher Survival than Traditional Endovascular Aneurysm; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Backs 2018 Rev $170M-$180M; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Appoints John Onopchenko As Chief Executive Officer; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 89c-Loss 95c; 25/04/2018 – Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing (EVAS) with Nellix System Associated with Higher Survival than Traditional Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) in New Study

More notable recent Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Endologix Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Endologix Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Preliminary Financial Results and Provides 2019 Financial Guidance – Business Wire” published on January 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Endologix Plummeted 37% Today – Nasdaq” on August 10, 2018. More interesting news about Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Endologix (ELGX) Announces Approval of Reverse Stock Split – StreetInsider.com” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Apr 03, 2019 – Endologix Inc (ELGX) CEO and Director John Onopchenko Bought $199,999 of Shares – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: April 03, 2019.

Analysts await Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $-0.80 earnings per share, up 55.56% or $1.00 from last year’s $-1.8 per share. After $-1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Endologix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.36, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold ELGX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.44 million shares or 96.56% less from 70.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nea Communication Ltd Liability Co reported 249,021 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mngmt has 445 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since April 3, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $469,984 activity. 30,257 shares were bought by Onopchenko John, worth $199,999. $149,994 worth of stock was bought by NEELS GUIDO J on Wednesday, April 3. The insider Zenty III Thomas F bought 3,025 shares worth $19,995.