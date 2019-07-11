As Knowles (KN) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Mcclain Value Management Has Increased Its Stake; Repligen (RGEN) Holder Federated Investors Upped Stake by $509,819

Federated Investors Inc increased its stake in Repligen Corp (RGEN) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc bought 8,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 950,414 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.15M, up from 941,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Repligen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $84.88. About 51,468 shares traded. Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) has risen 60.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RGEN News: 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 73c; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To Rev $182M-$188M; 17/05/2018 – Repligen to Participate in 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference; 17/05/2018 – Dir Ryan Jr Gifts 900 Of Repligen Corp; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN CORP RGEN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $182 MLN TO $188 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q EPS 8c; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Had Seen FY18 Rev $180M-$186; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN FY REV. GUIDANCE RAISED TO $182-$188M, EST. $183.6M; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Rev $44.8M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Repligen

Mcclain Value Management Llc increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc bought 61,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 351,942 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21M, up from 290,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $17.5. About 80,350 shares traded. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 24.26% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.83% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 11/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 23/05/2018 – Investment Leader Bei Saville Appointed to Knowles Board of Trustees; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Size of the Board Reduced From 10 to Nine Directors; 19/03/2018 – Solange Knowles to be Honored by Parsons; 16/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: KNOWLES ELECTRONICS LLC v. IANCU [OPINION] – Appeal #16-1954 – 2018-04-06; 29/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.11; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Adj EPS 12c-Adj EPS 16c; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q EPS 0c-EPS 4c

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $40.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,204 shares to 10,464 shares, valued at $3.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 18,136 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 550,225 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).

