As Knowles (KN) Shares Rose, Mcclain Value Management Has Raised by $1.04 Million Its Stake; Cove Street Capital Maintains Holding in Fmc (FMC)

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Fmc Corp (FMC) by 18.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 12,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The hedge fund held 78,431 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03M, up from 66,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Fmc Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $86.71. About 643,956 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 26/03/2018 – Albemarle CEO Says FMC Lithium Spinoff Could Spur Asset Sales; 28/03/2018 – FMC GlobalSat Appoints Edward M. Stern To Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 21/04/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE SAYS CLOSING OF TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVALS AND ANTICIPATED TO OCCUR LATE IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – FMC Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE – HAS APPOINTED DIETER SCHENK AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Adj EPS $1.84; 21/04/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE SAYS DIVESTMENT IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE A PRE-TAX BOOK GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 800 MLN; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS LITHIUM CUSTOMERS INCREASINGLY SEEKING LONG-TERM SUPPLY COMMITMENTS – CEO; 03/05/2018 – FMC sees strong outlook for lithium demand, prices

Mcclain Value Management Llc increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc bought 61,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 351,942 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21 million, up from 290,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $20.3. About 684,860 shares traded. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 06/04/2018 – CAFC: KNOWLES ELECTRONICS LLC v. IANCU [OPINION] – Appeal #16-1954 – 2018-04-06; 11/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 23/05/2018 – Investment Leader Bei Saville Appointed to Knowles Board of Trustees; 22/04/2018 – DJ Knowles Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KN); 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q Adj EPS 11c; 11/05/2018 – Knowles to Participate in Upcoming Financial Conferences; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q REV. $178.5M, EST. $178.6M; 09/03/2018 PA House GOP: Knowles Vows to Continue to See that Pennsylvanians Get to Vote on Size of State House; 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q EPS 0c; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.00

More notable recent FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “FMC Corporation’s Mark Douglas and Andrew Sandifer to Speak at Credit Suisse 32nd Annual Basic Materials Conference – PRNewswire” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “FMC CEO Pierre Brondeau sells shares valued at $10.5M – Philadelphia – Philadelphia Business Journal” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Closer Look At FMC Corporation’s (NYSE:FMC) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78 million and $817.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Vanguard Corp (NYSE:AVD) by 54,557 shares to 978,161 shares, valued at $16.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Actuant Corp Cl A (NYSE:ATU) by 41,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 636,115 shares, and cut its stake in Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc has invested 0.03% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). 18,293 were accumulated by Amalgamated Comml Bank. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Corporation holds 0.03% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) or 100,046 shares. Axa holds 10,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. S&T National Bank & Trust Pa reported 81,795 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. The California-based Franklin Resource has invested 0% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Duncker Streett And Incorporated, Missouri-based fund reported 900 shares. Farmers And Merchants reported 62 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx accumulated 6,603 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Piedmont Advisors owns 6,184 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. King Luther Capital Corporation reported 2.71 million shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Comerica Retail Bank accumulated 0.02% or 25,414 shares. Cornerstone owns 71 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 362,491 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

More important recent Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Who Has Been Selling Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Holding Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Worry About Knowles Corporation’s (NYSE:KN) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.