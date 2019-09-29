As Knowles (KN) Shares Rose, Hg Vora Capital Management Has Boosted Holding; East Coast Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Heico New (HEI.A) Stake by $705,447; Market Valuation Were Volatile

East Coast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI.A) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc sold 6,849 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 195,849 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.25M, down from 202,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $97.44. About 410,852 shares traded or 2.31% up from the average. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) has risen 66.76% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.76% the S&P500.

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.31 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.49. About 790,070 shares traded. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 18/05/2018 – Application Available for 2019 Knowles Teaching Fellowship; 22/04/2018 – DJ Knowles Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KN); 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 14C; 09/03/2018 PA House GOP: Knowles Vows to Continue to See that Pennsylvanians Get to Vote on Size of State House; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY REVENUES $178.5 MLN VS $215.5 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q Adj EPS 11c; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: KNOWLES ELECTRONICS LLC v. IANCU [OPINION] – Appeal #16-1954 – 2018-04-06; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP KN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.87, REV VIEW $789.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Jean-Pierre Ergas Resigns From Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q EPS 0c-EPS 4c

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.19B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twin Riv Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 720,883 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $44.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

