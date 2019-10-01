As Knowles (KN) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Southernsun Asset Management Decreased Position; 3M Co (MMM) Shareholder Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Has Increased Its Stake by $40.11 Million as Share Price Declined

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Knowles Corporation (KN) by 23.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 522,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 1.70 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.19M, down from 2.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Knowles Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $20.34. About 882,879 shares traded. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 06/04/2018 – CAFC: KNOWLES ELECTRONICS LLC v. IANCU [OPINION] – Appeal #16-1954 – 2018-04-06; 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q Adj EPS 11c; 18/05/2018 – Application Available for 2019 Knowles Teaching Fellowship; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Size of the Board Reduced From 10 to Nine Directors; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Adj EPS 12c-Adj EPS 16c; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP KN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.87, REV VIEW $789.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.00; 29/03/2018 – Mathew Knowles And Harvey Mason Jr. Are Joining Acclaimed Online Recording Studio Tunedly As Advisors; 11/05/2018 – Knowles to Participate in Upcoming Financial Conferences; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.11

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 93.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 231,847 shares as the company's stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 479,142 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.05M, up from 247,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $164.4. About 2.42 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Investec Asset Mgmt North America accumulated 4,294 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd Liability reported 5,214 shares. First Eagle Investment Lc reported 4.06 million shares. Mackay Shields Ltd invested in 0.15% or 130,600 shares. Meeder Asset Management stated it has 448 shares. Cannell Peter B And owns 0.23% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 35,720 shares. Moon Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 1,465 shares in its portfolio. Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.22% or 13,508 shares. Fosun Intll Limited stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Fiduciary Tru holds 104,789 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Co, Illinois-based fund reported 19,835 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag invested in 5.66% or 3.81 million shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv invested in 162 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp invested 0.23% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Qs Invsts Ltd Liability holds 0.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 9,325 shares.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $14.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 20,370 shares to 127,937 shares, valued at $8.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novagold Res Inc (NYSEMKT:NG) by 88,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,290 shares, and cut its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stepan Co (NYSE:SCL) by 11,258 shares to 187,925 shares, valued at $17.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.