As Knowles (KN) Share Value Rose, Mcclain Value Management Has Raised Its Stake; Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Cut Position in Zendesk (ZEN) as Stock Rose

Mcclain Value Management Llc increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc bought 61,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 351,942 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21 million, up from 290,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $17.97. About 797,275 shares traded or 6.20% up from the average. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 24.26% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.83% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – “ON TRACK TO DELIVER 8 PERCENT GROWTH IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR AND ANTICIPATE THIS GROWTH TO CONTINUE THROUGH SECOND HALF OF 2018”; 22/04/2018 – DJ Knowles Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KN); 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.11; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Jean-Pierre Ergas Resigns From Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 14C; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: KNOWLES ELECTRONICS LLC v. IANCU [OPINION] – Appeal #16-1954 – 2018-04-06; 18/05/2018 – Application Available for 2019 Knowles Teaching Fellowship; 29/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q EPS 0c; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.00

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 38.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp sold 87,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 137,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.69M, down from 225,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $93.62. About 721,912 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 57.58% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Zendesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZEN); 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK, REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M OF 0.25%; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New AI-Powered Enterprise Self-Service; 26/04/2018 – TokBox Extends Video Chat, Embeds Capabilities with Zendesk Integration; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q REV. $129.8M, EST. $126.5M; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss $29.3M; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New Al-Powered Enterprise Self-Service Product; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13 billion and $3.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 512,027 shares to 4.79 million shares, valued at $138.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 11,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 486,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Willscot Corp.

Analysts await Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.28 EPS, down 12.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-0.28 actual EPS reported by Zendesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.