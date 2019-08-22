As Knowles (KN) Share Value Rose, Mcclain Value Management Has Raised Holding by $1.04 Million; Service Now (NOW) Share Price Rose While Monetary Management Group Cut Its Position

Monetary Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Service Now Inc. (NOW) by 37.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc sold 2,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 4,770 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, down from 7,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Service Now Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $263.95. About 461,457 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc

Mcclain Value Management Llc increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc bought 61,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 351,942 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21 million, up from 290,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $20.53. About 192,925 shares traded. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 11/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 19/03/2018 – Solange Knowles to be Honored by Parsons; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Size of the Board Reduced From 10 to Nine Directors; 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q EPS 0c; 16/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.00; 11/05/2018 – Knowles to Participate in Upcoming Financial Conferences; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – “ON TRACK TO DELIVER 8 PERCENT GROWTH IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR AND ANTICIPATE THIS GROWTH TO CONTINUE THROUGH SECOND HALF OF 2018”; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: KNOWLES ELECTRONICS LLC v. IANCU [OPINION] – Appeal #16-1954 – 2018-04-06; 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q Adj EPS 11c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Moreover, Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr Incorporated has 0.09% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). The Pennsylvania-based Veritable Lp has invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 61,595 are held by Clough Prtn Lp. 1,430 are owned by Hartford Financial. Crossvault Mngmt Lc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1,145 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt reported 930 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp holds 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1,720 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.19% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 3,997 shares. Mackenzie Financial owns 29,720 shares. 149,320 were reported by National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can. Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Llc reported 9,527 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 3,537 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fil has 0.34% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 884,670 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Llc reported 54,483 shares.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $43.13M for 286.90 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.