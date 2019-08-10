As Knowles (KN) Share Value Rose, Mcclain Value Management Has Boosted by $1.04 Million Its Holding; As Juniper Networks (JNPR) Valuation Declined, Lsv Asset Management Lowered Its Position by $9.78 Million

Mcclain Value Management Llc increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc bought 61,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 351,942 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21 million, up from 290,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $19.87. About 562,157 shares traded. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 06/04/2018 – CAFC: KNOWLES ELECTRONICS LLC v. IANCU [OPINION] – Appeal #16-1954 – 2018-04-06; 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q Adj EPS 11c; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Rev $170M-$190M; 09/03/2018 PA House GOP: Knowles Vows to Continue to See that Pennsylvanians Get to Vote on Size of State House; 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q EPS 0c; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q REV. $178.5M, EST. $178.6M; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP KN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.87, REV VIEW $789.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Size of the Board Reduced From 10 to Nine Directors; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Donald Macleod Succeeds Ergas as Chairman of the Board; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY REVENUES $178.5 MLN VS $215.5 MLN

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 376,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 13.07M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $345.90 million, down from 13.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Juniper Networks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $25.34. About 1.93 million shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 23/03/2018 – Juniper Networks: Names Manoj Leelanivas as Executive Vice Pres, Chief Pdt Officer; 20/03/2018 – Cyber Threat Alliance Welcomes Juniper Networks as Newest Member; 30/05/2018 – Juniper Research: eSports & Let’s Plays Go Global: 850 Million People to Watch Games Content by 2022; 17/04/2018 – Juniper Networks Announces Date and Webcast Information for Upcoming Investor Conferences for May 2018; 03/04/2018 – New Securematics and PureWRX Partnership Accelerates Adoption of Juniper Certified Pre-Owned Hardware; 02/05/2018 – Juniper Networks Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Juniper Payments Announces New Management Appointments; 23/03/2018 – Juniper Networks Strengthens Leadership Team; 21/05/2018 – Fujitsu Deploys Juniper Networks’ AppFormix for Cloud Operations Management and Optimization; 25/04/2018 – DARE IN EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENSE PACT FOR JUNIPER’S IVR TECH

Analysts await Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.41 per share. JNPR’s profit will be $141.17 million for 15.45 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Juniper Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.85% EPS growth.

Analysts await Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year's $0.41 per share. JNPR's profit will be $141.17 million for 15.45 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Juniper Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.25 in 2018Q4.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68B and $62.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Triton International Limited by 124,610 shares to 1.40 million shares, valued at $43.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dxc Technology Company by 381,967 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.37M shares, and has risen its stake in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL).

